City of Florence Baseball moves to Little League

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence will bring all its existing youth baseball leagues under Little League Baseball, beginning in January. Previously, the leagues were under Dixie Youth Baseball.

The City of Florence's existing youth softball leagues made this same transition in 2019.

"The City believes that the most efficient, effective, and equitable way to serve all city residents and youth participants is through this conversion of the city's programs which now play at Maple Park, McLeod Park and Northside Park," the Florence Recreation Services, Athletics, and Sports Tourism Department stated.

Over the past several months, the previous presidents from Maple Park, McLeod Park and Northside Park (PALS) have met to work through the transition and develop the new board of directors which includes members from all three parks. This process was completed on Nov. 18, as the new board, which includes five members from Maple Park, five members from McLeod Park, and three members from Northside Park (PALS), voted on and adopted the directives for Florence Little League.