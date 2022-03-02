City of Florence batting cages open Saturday for season

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence batting cages open Saturday at the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex, 1515 Freedom Boulevard. They're adjacent to the Lower Complex and Florence Youth Softball League fields.
Batting cages hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. And, from 1-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Individuals are always encouraged to attend while youth and adult baseball and softball team reservations are also available. Due to Covid, you are asked to bring your own helmet and bat. Helmets are required for baseball and fast pitch softball. Slow pitch softball does not require a helmet.
Please call (843) 661-2675 during the hours of operation for reservations and information. For additional information you can also call the Freedom Florence Recreation Complex at (843) 669-4597.