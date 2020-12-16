Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said his team has heard too often about Lawrence's absence in that first game; he's eager to face a healthy Lawrence.

“We recognize (Lawrence) is a great football player, and to have him on the field certainly is what you want in the championship game,” Kelly said.

Especially with Book on the other side. He is a savvy, fifth-year player who is 30-3 as a starter in his Notre Dame career — the second highest winning percentage in college to Lawrence's 33-1 mark.

Book passed on the NFL last season for a final year with the Irish and has made the most of that decision, leading his team to the brink of their second College Football Playoff appearance in three seasons.

He's thrown for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns against two interceptions. Book has also rushed for 465 yards and eight TDs in the Fighting Irish's second 10-0 start in three seasons. Book and Notre Dame were 12-0 in 2018 before the perfect season ended with a thud, a 30-3 loss in the Cotton Bowl against Clemson and Lawrence. The Tigers went on to win the national championship.

Book wants to add a national title of his own to his college legacy, a quest that could include an ACC title.