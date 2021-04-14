Clutch defense, offense push South Florence baseball past Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington led. South Florence led. Then, thanks to some heads-up Bruin defense, coach Kenny Gray’s team stayed ahead and won 6-2 Tuesday.

South rallied from an early deficit to lead 3-1. Then, in the top of the third with nobody out, Darlington had runners at first and third — as well as Shemar Simes, the person who doubled in the Falcons’ first run — at the plate. To pressure South, Darlington attempted a double steal, and it backfired: Chuck Keith was out at second, and Deuce Hudson was out at home. Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer then struck Simes out to end the inning.

“That kind of changed the momentum for us because we were down,” Gray said. “But when we turned that, that kind of gave us a burst of energy.”

South took the lead for good in the second inning when Landon Brown (finished 2 for 3) hit an RBI single to tie the score.

“Landon got the big hit and got things going for us,” Gray said. “And then, we were able to get people on and get people in. So, I felt like that just kind of got the momentum going, and we started to swing the bat better.”