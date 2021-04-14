 Skip to main content
Clutch defense, offense push South Florence baseball past Darlington
0 comments
South Florence pitcher, Aydin Palmer, throws during the Bruins’ Tuesday win against Darlington. Palmer struck out 10 batters.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington led. South Florence led. Then, thanks to some heads-up Bruin defense, coach Kenny Gray’s team stayed ahead and won 6-2 Tuesday.

South rallied from an early deficit to lead 3-1. Then, in the top of the third with nobody out, Darlington had runners at first and third — as well as Shemar Simes, the person who doubled in the Falcons’ first run — at the plate. To pressure South, Darlington attempted a double steal, and it backfired: Chuck Keith was out at second, and Deuce Hudson was out at home. Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer then struck Simes out to end the inning.

“That kind of changed the momentum for us because we were down,” Gray said. “But when we turned that, that kind of gave us a burst of energy.”

South took the lead for good in the second inning when Landon Brown (finished 2 for 3) hit an RBI single to tie the score.

“Landon got the big hit and got things going for us,” Gray said. “And then, we were able to get people on and get people in. So, I felt like that just kind of got the momentum going, and we started to swing the bat better.”

Not long after Brown’s big hit, Palmer added a two-run single for a 3-1 lead. Palmer was also on cue for the rest of the game on the mound, striking out 10 batters during 6 1/3 innings.

“Aydin struggled a little bit early, finding his locations at the first of the game,” Gray said. “But he started getting better and better and got his rhythm going, and he wound up throwing a big game.”

The Bruins’ three additional sixth-inning runs were made possible by two Falcon errors.

Tuesday’s final run scored on an RBI single by Darlington’s Thomas Standish.

Before the game, Gray was honored for his 300th career win, which he earned last week. In the grand scheme this season, South improved to 13-3 overall and 1-2 in the region.

“This is a big step for us,” Gray said. “There’s a long way to go in the region. There are still nine games left in our region, so there’s a lot of region baseball left to play.”

0 comments

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

