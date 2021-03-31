Coker men's lacrosse's Gibson receives national honor

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Coker freshman attackman Cal Gibson was named to the United Sates Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA)/Dynamic Division II Team of the Week.

Gibson posted 13 points for the week in Coker's two games, including a record-setting game against Mars Hill on Sunday. Gibson helped Coker to a program record 27 goals in the victory over Mars Hill, setting his own single-game record with 11 goals. Gibson's 11 points also tied the program's single-game points record (Joe Venazio, 11, Feb. 6, 2019 vs. Chowan).