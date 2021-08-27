COKER ROUNDUP: Coker field hockey earns preseason honors

Kabo posted a team-best seven goals and three assists for 17 points a season ago, finishing third in the league in goals, tied for third in assists and third in points. Named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP, and also to the All-Tournament Team and the All-Conference First Team. Kabo was also named the SACC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week and the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA National Offensive Player of the Week on Mar. 17. She was also named the inaugural Missy Paterson Hernandez Female Athletic Performer of the Year at Coker's seventh annual FANG Awards.