COKER ROUNDUP: Coker field hockey earns preseason honors

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Coker junior forward Britt Kabo and sophomore forward Rylie Cordrey were selected to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Preseason All-Conference First Team, while defending league champion Coker field hockey was tabbed third in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
Kabo posted a team-best seven goals and three assists for 17 points a season ago, finishing third in the league in goals, tied for third in assists and third in points. Named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP, and also to the All-Tournament Team and the All-Conference First Team. Kabo was also named the SACC AstroTurf Offensive Player of the Week and the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA National Offensive Player of the Week on Mar. 17. She was also named the inaugural Missy Paterson Hernandez Female Athletic Performer of the Year at Coker's seventh annual FANG Awards.
Cordrey tallied six points on three goals a season ago, while being named to the SACC All-Tournament Team and the league's All-Conference Honorable Mention Team. Cordrey was also a nominee for the Female Breakthrough Player of the Year award at Coker's seventh annual FANG Awards.
VOLLEYBALL
Coker ready
to start season
Coker coach Travis Nead emphasizes competitiveness and team dynamics in his expectations for the season. Coker returns 11 players from a season ago, including Honorable Mention All-Conference selection Emily Everton. Nead expects the returners to step up as team leaders for the newcomers.
The Cobras also add six fresh faces to the mix, who Nead expects to drive competition in practice and push the returning group to new heights.
Nead is pleased with how the returners and newcomers have come together overall.
Coker opens the season on Sept. 7 hosting conference foe Wingate, before traveling to USC Aiken to face Converse and USC Aiken on Sept. 10 and Lander and Augusta on Sept. 11.