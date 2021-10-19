Conference Carolinas honor FMU volleyball's Gillespie again

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week, this time for the week of Oct. 11-17.

She was also awarded this honor for the opening week of the 2021 season that ended Sept. 5.

A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.27 assists and 4.00 digs per set in three Patriot conference wins last week. She also registered five blocks, three kills, and two service aces as FMU ran its winning streak to 11 matches, equaling the sixth longest run in program history and the longest since the 1998 season.

Gillespie began the week with 43 assists and a career-high 24 digs in a 3-2 win over local-rival UNC Pembroke. She then tallied 35 assists and 14 digs in a 3-0 road victory over Southern Wesleyan University and 35 assists and six digs in a 3-0 road win over North Greenville University. She has a team-leading 12 double-doubles this year.

For the season, Gillespie is third in the conference with 9.14 assists per set and ranks second in total assists (649) and 25th in digs per set at 2.86, while directing an offense that ranks third in the conference in team hitting percentage at .184. She has committed only five ball-handling errors in over 1,900 set attempts.