Conference Carolinas honor FMU volleyball's Gillespie again

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week, this time for the week of Oct. 11-17.
She was also awarded this honor for the opening week of the 2021 season that ended Sept. 5.
A native of Pickens, Gillespie averaged 10.27 assists and 4.00 digs per set in three Patriot conference wins last week. She also registered five blocks, three kills, and two service aces as FMU ran its winning streak to 11 matches, equaling the sixth longest run in program history and the longest since the 1998 season.
Gillespie began the week with 43 assists and a career-high 24 digs in a 3-2 win over local-rival UNC Pembroke. She then tallied 35 assists and 14 digs in a 3-0 road victory over Southern Wesleyan University and 35 assists and six digs in a 3-0 road win over North Greenville University. She has a team-leading 12 double-doubles this year.
For the season, Gillespie is third in the conference with 9.14 assists per set and ranks second in total assists (649) and 25th in digs per set at 2.86, while directing an offense that ranks third in the conference in team hitting percentage at .184. She has committed only five ball-handling errors in over 1,900 set attempts.
The 15-8 Patriots lead the Conference Carolinas East Division standings with a perfect 11-0 mark, two full games ahead of the second-place squad. The winner of each division earns a bye into the conference tournament semifinals.
FMU will play host to Barton College on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but all spectators are required to wear masks.
Gillespie is a former All-State selection at Pickens High School. She is a biology and business double major at FMU.
MEN'S GOLF
Sellers leads
FMU to 4th
KENNESAW, Ga. -– Senior Grant Sellers carded a two-under 70 on Tuesday (Oct. 19), a round that included six birdies, to lead Francis Marion University to a fourth-place finish at the Pinetree Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Kennesaw State University.
The two-day 54-hole event was played on the 7,108-yard, par 72 Pinetree Country Club course.
Francis Marion’s next event will be the Battle at Black Creek, Oct. 25-26, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The host Owls posted a five-under-par 283 team score on Tuesday to claim the team title with a 54-hole score of 861. Arkansas State University placed second at 869, followed by Jacksonville State University (871), Francis Marion (876), and Belmont University and Samford University (878) tied for fifth position.
Sellers finished with a tournament-high 15 birdies, sharing that honor with Arkansas State’s Christofer Rahm. The McBee native tied for sixth place in the players’ standings with a final 72-73-70=215 scorecard. It is his third Top-10 finish of his career.
FMU junior Casper Kennedy shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday and finished tied for 14th position at 217. His final round included six birdies, and he led all golfers in the tournament at playing the par-4 holes, shooting 2-under and averaging 3.93. Florence native and fifth-year senior Michael Rials carded a final-round 75 that included five birdies en route to a 23rd-place showing with a 221 total.
The other two Patriots were senior McClure Thompson (73-74-77=224) and junior Mitchell Vance (77-74-76=227) who tied for 32nd and 41st places respectively.
The Patriots led the tournament after 18 holes and were third at the completion of 36 holes.
As a team, Francis Marion recorded the third-most birdies (50) in the event and was the third-best squad at playing both the par-3 and par-5 holes. Brock Healy of Kennesaw State fired a final-round 70 to claim medalist honors with a 54-hole total of six-under 210.