Confidence name of game when West Florence girls return to court

FLORENCE, S.C. — At this point of a most unusual season, West Florence coach Kevin Robinson stresses confidence as his Knights prepare to resume the season Monday, hosting South Florence.

“With this group here, there aren’t just one or two players who can get things done. On any night, any of the players I put out there can give you a double-double,” Robinson said. “Everybody has to contribute something, and I expect everyone to give everything they have on game day.”

With a 3-2 record, West Florence will especially depend on the poise and skill of Shakaylah Cohen, Zybreayziah Alexander and Nydrea Bradley.

“With (Cohen), she’s our point guard. The one thing about being point guard is that she and the coach has to be joined at the hip,” Robinson said. “I expect her to be managing and controlling the things on the court that I want her to do. She has to make good decisions and get her teammates involved. She has an attacking nature as a guard, and I depend on her to keep doing that.”

As for Alexander, she’s one Robinson will depend on to thrive on both ends of the court.