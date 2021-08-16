COVID-19 once again affecting prep football schedules, including Wilson, West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Monday, three days away from regular-season football openers, the pandemic was impacting Pee Dee prep sports once again.

That includes Wilson's scheduled Saturday home-opening football game against Hilton Head at Tiger Stadium. This is scheduled to be the debut for that new stadium. Hilton Head is under quarantine protocol.

"What we're doing is we're working on finding a replacement team to replace (Hilton Head)," Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. "They reached out to us earlier today and told us they're in quarantine. As of right now, we don't have an opponent. But we've been in contact with schools so we can still play the game. We're just waiting on a response back. Hopefully, somebody will be willing to play us because Saturday is supposed to be an important night for our football program, our school and our community."

And, this also includes West Florence, which is now looking for new opponents for its Knight Stadium debut Aug. 27, and then the next home game Sept. 3 after Conway and Carolina Forest are changing their schedules all the way around, agreeing to play each of their Region 6-5A opponents twice. The Knights are in 6-4A.

Requests have been sent to Knights athletic director Greg Johnson and football coach Jody Jenerette for comment.