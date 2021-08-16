COVID-19 once again affecting prep football schedules

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Monday, three days away from regular-season football openers, the pandemic was impacting Pee Dee prep sports once again.
Hartsville football’s originally scheduled season opener Friday at Marlboro County is canceled.
“This week a player on the Hartsville High School varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19,” said Audrey Childers, public relations officer for the Darlington County School district. “As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the team members must be quarantined. The Hartsville High School game against Marlboro County scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.”
It was uncertain, as of press time, whether the Bulldogs can get a replacement opponent for Friday in such a short amount of time.
Later Monday, it was discovered the Lamar-Timmonsville game, originally set for Friday, won’t be played because the Whirlwinds are in quarantine.
“We had two players out because of close contact, and we found out both of those players are positive (for COVID-19),” Whirlwinds coach Thomas McFadden said. “They’re going to hold us out as a team until next Tuesday. I told Lamar let’s try to work it out on the back end somewhere, later this season, to possibly get this game in.”
Johnsonville is not playing this week because of protocols, and its originally scheduled opponent for this week, Marion, will now play Friday at Carvers Bay.
In Clarendon County, East Clarendon has found a new opponent, Fox Creek, after Green Sea Floyds had to back out this week because of COVID protocols.
Also in Clarendon County, Laurence Manning Academy’s Friday game against the SCHSL’s Lewisville will not be played as scheduled.
The SCHSL executive committee has ruled that any region game canceled because of COVID would be counted as a no-contest (no forfeit), so it would not affect region standings. If a non-region game is canceled, however, then the contract would be voided and the impacted school would not have to pay the other.