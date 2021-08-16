COVID-19 once again affecting prep football schedules

FLORENCE, S.C. – On Monday, three days away from regular-season football openers, the pandemic was impacting Pee Dee prep sports once again.

Hartsville football’s originally scheduled season opener Friday at Marlboro County is canceled.

“This week a player on the Hartsville High School varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19,” said Audrey Childers, public relations officer for the Darlington County School district. “As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the team members must be quarantined. The Hartsville High School game against Marlboro County scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.”

It was uncertain, as of press time, whether the Bulldogs can get a replacement opponent for Friday in such a short amount of time.

Later Monday, it was discovered the Lamar-Timmonsville game, originally set for Friday, won’t be played because the Whirlwinds are in quarantine.

“We had two players out because of close contact, and we found out both of those players are positive (for COVID-19),” Whirlwinds coach Thomas McFadden said. “They’re going to hold us out as a team until next Tuesday. I told Lamar let’s try to work it out on the back end somewhere, later this season, to possibly get this game in.”