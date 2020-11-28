Crawford's 203 yards and 5 TDs carry Marion to first state final since 1987

MARION, S.C. – A month before Marion’s memorable playoff run, running back Qua’Liek Crawford gave coach Randall State a sign of things to come.
Crawford said, “‘Coach, I’m going to run you to state.’”
That’s exactly what Crawford did Friday, rushing for 203 yards and five touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes’ 36-33 victory over Andrews in an SCHSL Class 2A lower-state championship game.
“It was just an awesome performance by him,” State said. “He’s a four-year player. I expected this type of performance from him.”
Marion now advances to its first state championship game since 1987 and will face Abbeville at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Crawford not only had a spectacular night on offense, he made the game’s biggest defensive play by forcing a turnover just when it appeared the Yellow Jackets could take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. With Marion leading 36-33, Andrews running back Keshaun Williams was carrying the ball from the Marion 30 to the 5 before Crawford smacked the ball out of his hands. The ball then went off Williams and through the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback.
“Thank God for that. Thank God,” said State, whose team was not threatened again.
As for Crawford’s feats on offense, he scored on runs of 33, 43 and 2 yards, and twice from the 14.
But at halftime, things did not look as promising for Marion when it trailed 27-15.
The Swamp Foxes’ defense raised its intensity while Crawford simply kept running the ball. After Crawford scored on a 43-yard TD, teammate Jamiek Nichols intercepted an Eli Durham pass and returned it 30 yards to the Yellow Jacket 6. Crawford scored a short time later, and the Swamp Foxes led 28-27.
Crawford then made it 36-27 by scoring from the 14 and adding the two-point run.
“We always start slow, and I don’t know if it’s family in attendance or what. But we usually come together in the second half and finish off the game however we can.”
Although Crawford’s five touchdowns were a big factor, clutch defensive plays at the most crucial times were no less important. In addition to Nichols’ third-quarter interception and Crawford’s heroics on that end in the fourth, Marion twice stuffed Andrews on fourth-and-1, the first occasion happening at the goal line when Draquan Pearson outright swiped the ball from Williams’ hands.
“Defense is the name of our game,” said State, the Marion second-year coach who played defensive back at Liberty University. “Marion is about defense and getting to the football. We expected that from them.”
But in the first half, special teams were the name of Andrews’ game.
Andrews recovered an onside kick to start the game and scored on the first of two first-half touchdowns by Keshaun Williams for a 7-0 lead. And before the Swamp Foxes could hardly blink, the Yellow Jackets struck again with an 80-yard scoring pass from Eli Durham to R.J. Giles.
It appeared to be then when Marion began to establish itself with its first TD drive of the night. On the 52-yard drive, Crawford was the featured ball carrier, and he was the one who scored from the 14. After Ky’heim Bethea’s two-point run, the Swamp Foxes were within 13-8.
After Crawford broke up an Andrews third-down pass on the ensuing possession, he then scored on a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Swamp Foxes a 15-13 lead.
After Pearson made his big defensive play, thwarting the Yellow Jackets’ next possession, Andrews was able to take advantage after Marion failed to totally flip the field.
Starting at the Marion 31, a 14-yard run by Durham soon moved the Yellow Jackets to the Marion 11. After a Swamp Fox personal foul, Williams scored his second touchdown of the half for a 21-15 lead. Capitalizing on special teams again when Andrews recovered the ball on a botched Marion punt attempt at the Swamp Fox 18, Durham completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Jones to send the Yellow Jackets into the locker room with their double-digit halftime lead.
But the best was yet to come for the Swamp Foxes, who dedicated their playoff run to the memory of Bob Rankin, who was Marion’s coach the last time its football program played in the state final.
Marion has yet to win a state football championship, but State hopes this is the year that changes.
“I know we had some luck on our side tonight. Too many things reminded us of coach Rankin and his years here,” State said. “We wanted to dedicate our run to his memory for his family and his fans. I’m sure he looked down and smiled the rest of the night.”
The rally from a double-digit deficit was one thing. To rally from the 2018 season, during which the Swamp Foxes won one game, was another. After barely missing the playoffs last year, Marion is now one win away from winning it all.
Support Local Journalism
“First of all, it’s a blessing from the God I love and I serve,” State said. “We told them we weren’t looking back that first day I got the job. I told them, ‘Fellows, we’re not looking back. And, we’re going to look forward. And, we did everything we needed to do to get to this point.”
Amid the team’s celebration, Crawford did get to talk with State to reflect on what has happened.
“He said, ‘I’ve got you, coach,’” State said with a laugh of Crawford, who has rushed for 570 yards and 10 touchdowns during the Swamp Foxes’ three playoff games so far. “And, he had me.”
A 13 14 0 6 − 33
M 15 0 13 8 − 36
FIRST QUARTER
A—Keshaun Williams 5 run (Jesus Ramirez kick), 10:56
A—R.J. Giles 80 pass from Eli Durham (kick failed), 7:20
M—Qua’Liek Crawford 14 run (Ky’heim Bethea run), 4:05
M—Crawford 33 run (Austin Larramore kick), :28
SECOND QUARTER
A – Williams 4 run (Williams run), 8:24
A –Waylon Jones 10 pass from Durham (pass failed), :38
THIRD QUARTER
M – Crawford 43 run (Larrimore kick), 9:19
M – Crawford 2 run (kick blocked), 6:47
FOURTH QUARTER
M – Crawford 14 run (Crawford run), 10:49
A – Williams 3 run (kick failed), 8:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – A: Williams 20-94, Franklin Grant 1-21, Demetrius McCray 6-59, Durham 7-(-15), A.J. Porter 2-3. M: Amauri Rollins 2-1; Crawford 29-203, Gabriel Cusack 4-34, T.J. Sanders 1-1, Bethea 3-5, Damonte Jackson 1-3.
PASSING – A: Durham 4-16-1-90; Grant 1-1-0-33. M: Cusack 3-8-0-24; Crawford 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – A: Giles 2-73, Ethan Cannon 3-50. M: Crawford 1-14, Dayton Davis 1-(-3), Zy Charles 1-13.
RECORDS: A 5-2, M 7-1.
NEXT GAME: Marion vs. Abbeville at 5 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School for the SCHSL Class 2A state championship.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!