Crawford's 203 yards and 5 TDs carry Marion to first state final since 1987

But the best was yet to come for the Swamp Foxes, who dedicated their playoff run to the memory of Bob Rankin, who was Marion’s coach the last time its football program played in the state final.

Marion has yet to win a state football championship, but State hopes this is the year that changes.

“I know we had some luck on our side tonight. Too many things reminded us of coach Rankin and his years here,” State said. “We wanted to dedicate our run to his memory for his family and his fans. I’m sure he looked down and smiled the rest of the night.”

The rally from a double-digit deficit was one thing. To rally from the 2018 season, during which the Swamp Foxes won one game, was another. After barely missing the playoffs last year, Marion is now one win away from winning it all.

“First of all, it’s a blessing from the God I love and I serve,” State said. “We told them we weren’t looking back that first day I got the job. I told them, ‘Fellows, we’re not looking back. And, we’re going to look forward. And, we did everything we needed to do to get to this point.”

Amid the team’s celebration, Crawford did get to talk with State to reflect on what has happened.