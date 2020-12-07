Crystal Coleman takes over as Timmonsville girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Crystal Coleman played for Perry Stokes from 1997-99 while he coached the Timmonsville girls.
She was even an assistant under him from 2010-18, and that includes the Whirlwinds’ 2012 state championship and two state runner-up finishes.
After Stokes left last month to coach the East Clarendon girls, Coleman was coaching the Whirlwind middle-school team at the time. Now, she coaches the Timmonsville varsity girls.
Coleman, who works as a teacher’s assistant at Florence One School’s McLaurin Elementary, talked about her excitement of coaching at this level.
“It’s a rebuilding year. We have a lot of young girls, but I’m excited,” Coleman said. “I’m an alumnus, and I played there.”
As a former player and coach under Stokes, Coleman has learned plenty from the hall of fame coach and hopes to use that while coaching the Whirlwinds.
“He has a tremendous level of patience,” Coleman said. “The one thing he always had, whether I coached or played for him, was a Phil Jackson-like mentality. He can break down, almost mathematically, what the opponent has and what it can do. And then, he came up with a game plan and implements it in practice, and that will be the formula to beat that team.
“He always made it a point to know about the other team,” she added. “And that helps us attack the opponent better. The amount of research he put into studying really made an impact on me, and I’d like to follow that example.”
As Coleman continues to settle in on her new coaching position, she follows another Phil Jackson example on the importance of team chemistry.
“You have to be able to develop players and teach them the camaraderie and togetherness of the game,” Coleman said. “Everyone is important on the team, and everyone is essential. I’m very big on team dynamics. Even in our free time, I want them to build on being together and looking out for each other.
“And then, we can work on fundamentals. All of these things are just as important as the others.”
