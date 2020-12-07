Crystal Coleman takes over as Timmonsville girls' basketball coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Crystal Coleman played for Perry Stokes from 1997-99 while he coached the Timmonsville girls.

She was even an assistant under him from 2010-18, and that includes the Whirlwinds’ 2012 state championship and two state runner-up finishes.

After Stokes left last month to coach the East Clarendon girls, Coleman was coaching the Whirlwind middle-school team at the time. Now, she coaches the Timmonsville varsity girls.

Coleman, who works as a teacher’s assistant at Florence One School’s McLaurin Elementary, talked about her excitement of coaching at this level.

“It’s a rebuilding year. We have a lot of young girls, but I’m excited,” Coleman said. “I’m an alumnus, and I played there.”

As a former player and coach under Stokes, Coleman has learned plenty from the hall of fame coach and hopes to use that while coaching the Whirlwinds.