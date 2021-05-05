Cup driver DiBenedetto thinks first Cup win is right around the corner

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Matt DiBenedetto has yet to reach victory lane in 223 Cup starts. But Michael McDowell was 0 for 357 before winning this year’s Daytona 500.
So, there’s hope.
DiBenedetto has posted two straight top-five finishes, almost winning at Talladega two weeks ago before placing fifth. At Talladega, the Wood Brothers driver led the penultimate lap and the 13 circuits before it as the race went into overtime. But at places like Talladega, the craziest things can happen during the final couple of laps.
At Kansas, DiBenedetto rebounded to place fourth. After finishing second twice last year at Las Vegas, and once in 2019 at Bristol, DiBenedetto still likes the direction he’s headed.
The Morning News spoke with DiBenedetto in between the Talladega and Kansas races. But judging from his tone after Talladega, he’s full of optimism his first Cup win (And Wood Brothers’ 100th) is imminent.
After being asked about his Talladega finish, one could tell the agony of his near-miss on victory lane is fading.
“Those ones are kind of painful, two years in a row (he finished second in the 2020 fall Talladega race, but was dropped back in the results because of a penalty),” DiBenedetto said. “There are a lot of circumstances that have to go your way. It just shows the strength of our team. Our time will come. If we keep positioning ourselves, we’ll have a shot at winning.”
DiBenedetto was then asked what he has learned from finishes like this year’s Talladega race that can help set his Ford up for a win.
“Me and my spotter (Doug Campbell) work really hard at fine-tuning and honing our skills on those types of tracks (like Talladega),” DiBenedetto said. “I think that’s a testament to how had he and I have worked and that we drive the Fords for the Wood Brothers, and everybody sees how fast those Mustangs are.”
DiBenedetto, who reached the playoffs last year for the first time, now looks to Darlington. There, he has two top-10 finishes in eight starts.
“I love Darlington, and what I’m excited about there is we’re back to the low-downforce package, and we have the horsepower back. So, that’s going to make it way more fun to drive, slip-sliding around, back to the old days, kind of like the package we ran in 2018,” DiBenedetto said. “I’m actually really pumped to go there. We were lacking a little bit (at Darlington) last year. But hopefully, our car is good there, and we can have a good, solid round at a track I really love.”
But Darlington is known as the Track Too Tough to Tame for a reason.
“Darlington is 100% its own animal,” DiBenedetto said. “No place compares to it, remotely. It’s incredibly worn out, the shape of it is different, the fact that you’ll run up against the wall and see how treacherous it is, knowing it’s so easy to get in the fence, it’s one of those tracks where you race the track – more so than racing the competitors on the track.”
As DiBenedetto hopes to get an even better finish in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, don’t count on him resorting to anything like a rabbit’s foot on his rear-view mirror for good luck.
“I’ve actually become less superstitious over the years and throughout the course of my career,” DiBenedetto said. “I think I just focus on things that are in my control, and I know that’s the most important thing to do. I don’t get too worried about little things or get superstitious.
“I think hard work trumps everything.”