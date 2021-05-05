Cup driver DiBenedetto thinks first Cup win is right around the corner

DiBenedetto was then asked what he has learned from finishes like this year’s Talladega race that can help set his Ford up for a win.

“Me and my spotter (Doug Campbell) work really hard at fine-tuning and honing our skills on those types of tracks (like Talladega),” DiBenedetto said. “I think that’s a testament to how had he and I have worked and that we drive the Fords for the Wood Brothers, and everybody sees how fast those Mustangs are.”

DiBenedetto, who reached the playoffs last year for the first time, now looks to Darlington. There, he has two top-10 finishes in eight starts.

“I love Darlington, and what I’m excited about there is we’re back to the low-downforce package, and we have the horsepower back. So, that’s going to make it way more fun to drive, slip-sliding around, back to the old days, kind of like the package we ran in 2018,” DiBenedetto said. “I’m actually really pumped to go there. We were lacking a little bit (at Darlington) last year. But hopefully, our car is good there, and we can have a good, solid round at a track I really love.”

But Darlington is known as the Track Too Tough to Tame for a reason.