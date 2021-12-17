Darlington boys outlast South Florence in OT

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington boys’ coach Bradley Knox could take a deep breath, his first in a while.
After South Florence rallied late Friday from an 11-point deficit to force overtime, tied at 56, the Falcons reclaimed control and won 70-64. A Michael Green putback gave Darlington the lead for good. Then, a Dominic Cotton layup and two free throws by Chuck Keith completed a 6-0 overtime start that put Knox more at ease.
“I think our preparation for this game by our coaching staff was tremendous,” said Knox, whose team is 7-4 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-4A. “Our guys bought into the game plan we set for them. We had a couple of good practices this week; we had a lot of production by our guys and coaching staff. We’ve got to continue the work.”
Although the Bruins lost, their postgame vibe was far from negative. Not after the Bruins trailed 51-40 before chipping away to tie it with two seconds left on a 30-foot, 3-pointer by Khristian Bruce as he fell to the floor. Bruce finished with a team-high 16 points.
There were other key baskets during South’s fourth-quarter rally, such as a 3-pointer by Terrance Moorer that brought the Bruins within 53-48. A short time later, Tre McElveen sank a 3 from atop the key to get South within 54-53 with 17.2 seconds left in regulation.
“I’ve been talking to our guys all week that if you’re going to beat a good team like Darlington, a tough team like Darlington, you’ve got to play hard for four quarters and you’ve got to fight,” said South coach Aaron Stevens, whose team is 5-4 and 1-1.
Darlington, in the bonus, chose to run a delay set to count on drawing fouls and making free throws late in the fourth quarter. That didn’t work, and South made its charge.
“We were trying to take care of the clock, and we’ve just got to step up and make free throws toward the end to extend the lead,” Knox said. “But we’re going to improve.”
South then built enough momentum to force overtime.
“It was a tough case; we couldn’t get the ball there for a while,” Stevens said. “We were trying to trap them, but they were doing a good job staying in space and moving the ball. And, we just couldn’t get the ball back. But then, once we got it, we scored a little bit and got some momentum.”
It was then bedlam at the Bruins’ bench after Bruce sent the game into overtime.
“(Bruce) hit the big one to send it into overtime,” Stevens said. “Dudes stepped up and made plays down the stretch. I’m proud of them.”
South teammate Jackson Robinson finished with 15, followed by Joseph McMillan with 12.
In the second quarter, Darlington made its biggest run after leading 21-20. Jayden Wingate, who finished with 13 points, made a 3-pointer that stretched his team’s lead to 27-22. And after Darlington extended its advantage to 30-22, Wingate sank another 3, which helped the Falcons carry a 36-25 lead into halftime.
After a Green layup gave Darlington its 51-40 lead in the fourth quarter, the game’s excitement had just begun.
Knox was just happy his team was still on top in the end.
“We’ve got a very young team,” Knox said. “We’ve only got two guys returning from last year, and a lot of the guys who are brand new to basketball. I’m going to stick in the fight with these guys. I love these guy; they come into work every day, and I appreciate every last one of them.”
Qua’liek Lewis led the Falcons with 19 points, followed by Cotton with 15.
SF;20;5;11;20;8--64
D;21;15;8;12;14—70
DARLINGTON (70)
Dubose 6, Qua’liek Lewis 19, Keith 7, Green 4, Fleming 3, Williams 2, Jayden Wingate 13, Dominic Cotton 15.
SOUTH FLORENCE (64)
Smith 2, Khristian Bruce 16, McElveen 6, Joseph McMillan 12, Moorer 5, Dickens 5, Jackson Robinson 15, Gamble 3.
RECORDS: SF 5-4 overall, 1-1 Region 6-4A; D 7-4, 1-2.
