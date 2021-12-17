Darlington boys outlast South Florence in OT

“I’ve been talking to our guys all week that if you’re going to beat a good team like Darlington, a tough team like Darlington, you’ve got to play hard for four quarters and you’ve got to fight,” said South coach Aaron Stevens, whose team is 5-4 and 1-1.

Darlington, in the bonus, chose to run a delay set to count on drawing fouls and making free throws late in the fourth quarter. That didn’t work, and South made its charge.

“We were trying to take care of the clock, and we’ve just got to step up and make free throws toward the end to extend the lead,” Knox said. “But we’re going to improve.”

South then built enough momentum to force overtime.

“It was a tough case; we couldn’t get the ball there for a while,” Stevens said. “We were trying to trap them, but they were doing a good job staying in space and moving the ball. And, we just couldn’t get the ball back. But then, once we got it, we scored a little bit and got some momentum.”

It was then bedlam at the Bruins’ bench after Bruce sent the game into overtime.