 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington boys will count on experience, energy when season resumes
0 comments
top story
Darlington Boys’ Basketball

Darlington boys will count on experience, energy when season resumes

{{featured_button_text}}
deuce.jpg

Darlington's Deuce Hudson will be key for the Falcons at point guard.

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Falcons play their first game since Dec. 11 today at home against South Florence. And, they only had one week to get back into playing shape.

“Last week, we tried to get the guys in shape. Conditioning will be huge,” Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “We’ve had over 45 days from competition in our last game to when we resumed practice.”

With players like Tre’Quan Scott, Deuce Hudson and Daniel Perkins, the Falcons hope to make the most of their opportunities these next two weeks before the Region 6-4A tournament starts Feb. 12.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our guard play is going to always be important, and this is Tre’Quan’s fifth year on varsity,” Heilbronn said. “He has to score for us. But he hasn’t been as aggressive as we’ve needed him to be in the past. He always wants to make the right play, deferring to his teammates. But from here on out, I need him to be more selfish. I don’t necessarily need him to force shots but to more aggressive with his shots and get to the basket more.”

Hudson, a sophomore point guard, will be just as key.

“I need him to value the ball, protect it, get his teammates in position, where they need to be,” Heilbronn said. “He’ll create opportunities to score. He was our leading scorer last year, and I think he was our leading scorer at the break. I just need him to keep doing what he’s been doing: Be aggressive, get downhill and apply pressure on offense, forcing other teams to get back.”

Then, there is Daniel Perkins, who is returning from injury.

“We didn’t have him the first seven games because of a football injury,” said Heilbronn, whose team is 4-3. “But he’s our heart-and-soul guy. He brings a lot of energy, and we feed off him. He doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheets, but he’ll take those charges and create steals and defend on the press. He’s literally on the court at all times. He’ll force the opponent to try and match his energy, for sure.”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert