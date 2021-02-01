Darlington boys will count on experience, energy when season resumes

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Falcons play their first game since Dec. 11 today at home against South Florence. And, they only had one week to get back into playing shape.
“Last week, we tried to get the guys in shape. Conditioning will be huge,” Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “We’ve had over 45 days from competition in our last game to when we resumed practice.”
With players like Tre’Quan Scott, Deuce Hudson and Daniel Perkins, the Falcons hope to make the most of their opportunities these next two weeks before the Region 6-4A tournament starts Feb. 12.
“Our guard play is going to always be important, and this is Tre’Quan’s fifth year on varsity,” Heilbronn said. “He has to score for us. But he hasn’t been as aggressive as we’ve needed him to be in the past. He always wants to make the right play, deferring to his teammates. But from here on out, I need him to be more selfish. I don’t necessarily need him to force shots but to more aggressive with his shots and get to the basket more.”
Hudson, a sophomore point guard, will be just as key.
“I need him to value the ball, protect it, get his teammates in position, where they need to be,” Heilbronn said. “He’ll create opportunities to score. He was our leading scorer last year, and I think he was our leading scorer at the break. I just need him to keep doing what he’s been doing: Be aggressive, get downhill and apply pressure on offense, forcing other teams to get back.”
Then, there is Daniel Perkins, who is returning from injury.
“We didn’t have him the first seven games because of a football injury,” said Heilbronn, whose team is 4-3. “But he’s our heart-and-soul guy. He brings a lot of energy, and we feed off him. He doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheets, but he’ll take those charges and create steals and defend on the press. He’s literally on the court at all times. He’ll force the opponent to try and match his energy, for sure.”