Darlington boys will count on experience, energy when season resumes

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington Falcons play their first game since Dec. 11 today at home against South Florence. And, they only had one week to get back into playing shape.

“Last week, we tried to get the guys in shape. Conditioning will be huge,” Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “We’ve had over 45 days from competition in our last game to when we resumed practice.”

With players like Tre’Quan Scott, Deuce Hudson and Daniel Perkins, the Falcons hope to make the most of their opportunities these next two weeks before the Region 6-4A tournament starts Feb. 12.

“Our guard play is going to always be important, and this is Tre’Quan’s fifth year on varsity,” Heilbronn said. “He has to score for us. But he hasn’t been as aggressive as we’ve needed him to be in the past. He always wants to make the right play, deferring to his teammates. But from here on out, I need him to be more selfish. I don’t necessarily need him to force shots but to more aggressive with his shots and get to the basket more.”

Hudson, a sophomore point guard, will be just as key.