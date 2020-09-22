Darlington County School District announces game plan

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As students return to the classrooms, fans will return to the stands to watch Darlington County School District fall sports.
Games and matches will take place with limited spectators, new procedures and guidelines, and a new clear bag procedure for all DCSD sports.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all DCSD sporting event venues will be limited to 25 percent capacity until further notice to ensure proper social distancing. A ticket will be required to attend all high school sporting events in DCSD.
S.C. High School League passes will be accepted at sporting events in DCSD. However, it is important to remember that the 25 percent venue capacity limit applies to all spectators, including S.C. High School League pass holders.
Due to the limited seating capacity, both the Red Apple Pass program and the program granting DCSD employees free admission to district games have been suspended for the 2020-21 school year.
The district’s new clear bag procedure will be in effect for all sporting events held on district property. Any bag brought into the stadium must be completely clear and no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags work well. In addition to the clear bags, also permitted are small clutch bags less than 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a hand), medically necessary items (these will be inspected at the entrance) and diaper bags (with the infant/toddler present and after proper inspection at the gate).
All spectators must maintain six-foot social distancing while on school district property. Families of the same household may sit together but are asked to maintain six feet of distance between individuals/groups.
Spectators must wear cloth coverings that cover the nose and mouth to enter and remain in the stadiums and arenas. Those not wearing a mask will be asked to exit the premises without a refund. Fans will not be allowed to exit and re-enter the stadium.
Elementary and middle school age students must be accompanied into the stadium by a parent or guardian.
