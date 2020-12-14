Darlington County School District board approves temporary halt to sports

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington County School District approved to halt sports from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11, per district spokesperson Audrey Childers.
This includes games and practices. And on the high school level, those programs affected at Darlington, Hartsville and Lamar.
The motion was by Wanda Hassler, seconded by Thelma Dawson.
As for the final resolution? It carried.
Those who voted in the affirmative were: Dawson, Connell Delaine, Charles Govan, Hassler, Warren Jeffords, Richard Brewer, Leigh Anne B Kelley
