 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darlington County School District board approves temporary halt to sports
0 comments
breaking

Darlington County School District board approves temporary halt to sports

{{featured_button_text}}
DCSD-logo.png

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington County School District approved to halt sports from Dec. 21 through Jan. 11, per district spokesperson Audrey Childers.

This includes games and practices. And on the high school level, those programs affected at Darlington, Hartsville and Lamar.

The motion was by Wanda Hassler, seconded by Thelma Dawson.

As for the final resolution? It carried.

Those who voted in the affirmative were: Dawson, Connell Delaine, Charles Govan, Hassler, Warren Jeffords, Richard Brewer, Leigh Anne B Kelley

WILL BE UPDATED

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
South Florence unveils new weight room
High School

South Florence unveils new weight room

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – One of Shawn Armstrong’s first assignments as the new South Florence High School strength and conditioning coordinator might have been the most daunting – and rewarding.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert