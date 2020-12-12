Darlington County School District to consider putting temporary halt to athletics

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington County School District’s board of education on Monday will consider putting athletics on a temporary hold for practices and competitions, according to the meeting's agenda.

As the action item on Monday’s agenda, it reads:

“Dr. Tim Newman, Superintendent, along with Mr. Larry Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Maintenance, will present the Board of Education with the administration's recommendation for possible suspension of upcoming scheduled athletic practices and competitions district-wide for the duration of the holiday break and the immediate return to school as an effort to further assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.”

On Friday, Florence One Schools announced all district activities (including athletic events) would be shut down during the winter break from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3. That includes practices, workouts, conditioning or games. Practices will resume Jan. 4 with games resuming play on Jan. 11.

