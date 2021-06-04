Darlington finishes season as SCHSL Class 4A state softball runner-up

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington fell behind 3-0. In most instances, that meant the Falcons had their opponent right where they wanted, as they often stormed back to victory.

But these SCHSL Class 4A state finals were different. For every haymaker Darlington threw to get back into contention, or even the lead, Lugoff-Elgin countered with a knockout. In Game 1, in the bottom of the seventh after Darlington rallied to tie the score at 3, the Demons put runners on base and in position to win on a game-ending error.

Friday's Game 2 was even more devastating with two outs in the top of the seventh, after Darlington had just taken a 4-3 lead. With nobody on base, Summer Staples singled, and Emma Spradley crushed a two-run homer to left that gave their team a 5-4 victory -- and, the state championship -- on the Falcons' home field.

Coach Tim Wiley's Falcons end the season at 24-6.

Just as Lugoff-Elgin did in Game 1, the Demons also took a 3-0 lead in Game 2. This time, though, they capitalized on two Darlington errors.