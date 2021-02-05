Darlington girls edge Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Shaniya Jackson’s layup with 40 seconds left broke a tie at 55 and set the stage for Darlington's 58-56 win Thursday over Wilson.
It was the Falcons girls’ first win against Wilson in years.
With the game tied at 55, Jackson took a pass from teammate Jamera Madison and took advantage of an Aryanna McPhail screen. Jackson drove into the paint, spun to the right before attempting a shot that went in.
“It felt good to have control of the ball and to help my team get up and push through and win,” said Jackson, who finished the game with 12 points.
Darlington coach Bradley Knox simply told her to stay composed.
“Shaniya came to me and said, ‘Coach, whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it.' And I told her to take what the defense gives her,” Knox said. “And she took what the defense gave her.”
After a Kayla Washington free throw brought the Tigers within one, Wilson found itself in position to take the lead. However, the Tigers’ Ariana Johnson was whistled for traveling. Jackson then made a free throw on the other end to account for the final score.
“Tonight, it was about late-game situations,” Knox said. “We practice on that. This is a young team, overall, and we just want to work on getting better.”
Darlington, which played its first regular-season game of the season Tuesday in a loss to North Myrtle Beach, fell behind 10-2 against Wilson. But once the Falcons’ 6-foot-2 Sommer Joseph established herself inside, the momentum changed.
Joseph, who finished with a game-high 27 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, scored eight points in the second quarter to bring the Falcons within 22-19.
“You can never get too comfortable inside,” Joseph said. “I just kept doing what my coaches wanted me to do.”
With 4:34 left in the third, Darlington took its first lead, 28-27, on a steal and layup by Jackson. The game went back and forth from there.
“We just told our kids they had to match up,” Knox said. “(Wilson) was shooting pretty well and they were rotating five in and out. We couldn’t just let them sit out there and shoot.”
After Jackson sank a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 33-30 Falcon lead, Kayla Washington’s 3-point attempt from the left perimeter banked in to tie it. After trailing 39-38 going into the fourth quarter, Wilson started strong with baskets by Arryona Rogers and Johnson.
But Darlington (1-1) kept pace and set up Jackson’s heroics near game’s end.
Washington led the Tigers (3-4) with 15 points, followed by Rogers with 14.
W;15;8;15;18--56
D;9;11;19;19--58
WILSON (56)
E. Johnson 7, Merritt 4, Arriyona Rogers 14, J. Washington 5, Makayla Jackson 1, Malayla Jackson 2, A. Johnson 8, Kayla Washington 15.
DARLINGTON (58)
Madison 6, McPhail 2, Shaniya Jackson 12, Johnson 1, Sommer Joseph 27, Benton 5, Jerry 5.
RECORDS: W 3-4, D 1-1.