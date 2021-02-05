Darlington girls edge Wilson

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Shaniya Jackson’s layup with 40 seconds left broke a tie at 55 and set the stage for Darlington's 58-56 win Thursday over Wilson.

It was the Falcons girls’ first win against Wilson in years.

With the game tied at 55, Jackson took a pass from teammate Jamera Madison and took advantage of an Aryanna McPhail screen. Jackson drove into the paint, spun to the right before attempting a shot that went in.

“It felt good to have control of the ball and to help my team get up and push through and win,” said Jackson, who finished the game with 12 points.

Darlington coach Bradley Knox simply told her to stay composed.

“Shaniya came to me and said, ‘Coach, whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it.' And I told her to take what the defense gives her,” Knox said. “And she took what the defense gave her.”

After a Kayla Washington free throw brought the Tigers within one, Wilson found itself in position to take the lead. However, the Tigers’ Ariana Johnson was whistled for traveling. Jackson then made a free throw on the other end to account for the final score.