Darlington girls finish Region 6-4A tourney as runners-up

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Darlington lost 39-25 in Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game at North Myrtle Beach. With the runner-up finish, however, coach Bradley Knox's Falcons advance to the state tourney with a road game Feb. 20 with an undetermined opponent.

The Chiefs took command early in Thursday's game with two 3-pointers by Riley Vincent and built a 14-4 lead in the first quarter.

“I think we were off balance a bit tonight. We’ve just got to regroup,” Knox said. “We started off slow. I told them that they can’t come in there and start slow. From the jump ball, they’ve got to have a good start.”

Darlington got back into the game near first half’s end, getting within 18-15 by halftime. The pivotal basket during that Falcon surge was a 3-pointer by Jamera Madison. But North Myrtle Beach took over after that, going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. A layup and 3-pionter by the Chiefs’ Daveona Hatchell set her team in motion, and it didn’t look back.