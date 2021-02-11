Darlington girls finish Region 6-4A tourney as runners-up

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Darlington lost 39-25 in Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game at North Myrtle Beach. With the runner-up finish, however, coach Bradley Knox's Falcons advance to the state tourney with a road game Feb. 20 with an undetermined opponent.
The Chiefs took command early in Thursday's game with two 3-pointers by Riley Vincent and built a 14-4 lead in the first quarter.
“I think we were off balance a bit tonight. We’ve just got to regroup,” Knox said. “We started off slow. I told them that they can’t come in there and start slow. From the jump ball, they’ve got to have a good start.”
Darlington got back into the game near first half’s end, getting within 18-15 by halftime. The pivotal basket during that Falcon surge was a 3-pointer by Jamera Madison. But North Myrtle Beach took over after that, going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter. A layup and 3-pionter by the Chiefs’ Daveona Hatchell set her team in motion, and it didn’t look back.
“After we got back on the game, we had a couple of bad turnovers that allowed them to kind of push their lead out,” said Knox, whose team’s record dropped to 2-2. “It was about energy after halftime. We always talk about energy. They came out with more energy, and we’ve just got to match that intensity. We’ll learn from this, and we’ll get better.”
That North Myrtle Beach run, combined with the Chiefs’ inside size that countered the play of Darlington 6-foot-2 star Sommer Joseph and driving ability of Shaniya Jackson, kept the Falcons from getting back on track.
“(North Myrtle Beach) has some good post play. I think we have some good post play as well,” Knox said. “I think we can be hard to stop as well.”
Now, the new season starts for this Darlington team, which only played its first regular-season game Feb. 1. Knox noted the Chiefs’ earlier start on resuming the season from the pandemic-induced break.
“I’m proud of my team, I’m proud of my coaching staff, proud of our community and the administration staff for their support,” Knox said. “(North Myrtle Beach) is a good team, But I’m proud of the kids for how hard we fought. They’re going to continue to get better, and we’re going to try and make a run.”
D-6-9-5-5--25
NMB;14;4;9;12--39
DARLINGTON (25)
Madison 7, Montgomery 3, McPhail 2, Jackson 9, Joseph 4
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (39)
A. Vereen 6, Hemingway 2, White 2, Vincent 9, Bryant 2, Hatchell 3, D. Vereen 5