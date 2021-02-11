Darlington girls lose in Region 6-4A championship game, season continues at state

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. -- Darlington lost 39-25 in Thursday's Region 6-4A championship game at North Myrtle Beach. With the runner-up finish, however, coach Bradley Knox's Falcons advance to the state tourney.

The Chiefs took command early, but Darlington grabbed the momentum near the end of the first half, getting within 18-15. But North Myrtle Beach took over after that, going on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter.