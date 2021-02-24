Darlington girls reach Class 4A lower-state final

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington Falcons won 37-27 Wednesday over Myrtle Beach to reach Saturday's SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final.
On Saturday, the Falcons (4-2) will play at North Myrtle Beach.
While the Seahawks used a Box-and-one to focus on defending Jamera Madison, KaNaya Jones scored seven of the Falcons’ nine first-quarter points. Then, during the second, Sommer Joseph and Shaniya Jackson combined for seven of the Falcons’ 12 points. Joseph and Jackson led Darlington with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the game.
Joseph took command in the third quarter with her rebounding and second-chance points, and a charge drawn by Madison at a late, critical time helped keep the Seahawks at a distance.
MB 9;5;9;4— 27
D 9;12;9;7— 37
MYRTLE BEACH (27)
Jenkins 3, Alston 7, Nelson 5, Bessant 2, Wynn 2, Zaria Dennis 8.
DARLINGTON (37)
Madison 4, Montgomery 2, McPhail 1, Shaniya Jackson 11, Jones 7, Sommer Joseph 12.
RECORD: D 4-2