Darlington girls reach lower-state final

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Bradley Knox can’t remember the exact year Darlington’s girls reached the Class 4A, lower-state final.

No matter. What’s in the past is just that.

Also, never mind the Falcons didn’t get to play their first regular-season game until the first week of this month. It’s all about the future, and the Falcons’ future involves a 6 p.m. lower-state final appearance against North Myrtle Beach on Saturday at Carolina Forest High School.

Although North Myrtle Beach won this season’s two previous meetings, this next one matters the most. After Knox’s Falcons won Wednesday’s lower-state final, 37-27, over Myrtle Beach, all he wants for his team is one more shot at the Chiefs.

“I think we’re going to have a good game plan and attack this thing on a positive note,” said Knox, whose Falcons are 4-2 in this pandemic-shortened season. “It’s just about one game, now, and it can be hard for one team to beat another three times in one season. With that in mind, we’re going to be ready to play.”

The Falcons were certainly ready to play Wednesday on their home court.