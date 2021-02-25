Darlington girls reach lower-state final

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Bradley Knox can’t remember the exact year Darlington’s girls reached the Class 4A, lower-state final.
No matter. What’s in the past is just that.
Also, never mind the Falcons didn’t get to play their first regular-season game until the first week of this month. It’s all about the future, and the Falcons’ future involves a 6 p.m. lower-state final appearance against North Myrtle Beach on Saturday at Carolina Forest High School.
Although North Myrtle Beach won this season’s two previous meetings, this next one matters the most. After Knox’s Falcons won Wednesday’s lower-state final, 37-27, over Myrtle Beach, all he wants for his team is one more shot at the Chiefs.
“I think we’re going to have a good game plan and attack this thing on a positive note,” said Knox, whose Falcons are 4-2 in this pandemic-shortened season. “It’s just about one game, now, and it can be hard for one team to beat another three times in one season. With that in mind, we’re going to be ready to play.”
The Falcons were certainly ready to play Wednesday on their home court.
While the Seahawks used a box-and-one to focus on defending Jamera Madison, Darlington teammate KaNaya Jones scored seven of the Falcons’ nine first-quarter points. During the second, Sommer Joseph and Shaniya Jackson combined for seven of the Falcons’ 12 points. Joseph and Jackson led Darlington with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the game.
“I just told the kids to keep doing what we had been doing all season long,” Knox said. “And that’s sticking together and playing good, solid defense, moving the ball on offense and using our transition to get out and run.”
With strong performances by Darlington’s entire unit, that made defensive strategy difficult for Myrtle Beach, which had to worry about the 6-foot-2 Joseph. After Darlington led 21-14 at halftime, the Seahawks kept Darlington within striking distance while Joseph was able to establish herself in the post, prompting Knox to reassure his players they could withstand a rally.
“I told them to relax, square up, pivot and take care of the basketball,” Knox said. “(Myrtle Beach) was going to foul while trying to rally and hope we missed our foul shots, but our kids handled it well.”’
Although Darlington was 8 of 17 from the free-throw line, a late charge drawn by Madison kept Myrtle Beach at a distance, for good.
MB 9 5 9 4— 27
D 9 12 9 7— 37
MYRTLE BEACH (27)
Jenkins 3, Alston 7, Nelson 5, Bessant 2, Wynn 2, Zaria Dennis 8.
DARLINGTON (37)
Madison 4, Montgomery 2, McPhail 1, Shaniya Jackson 11, Jones 7, Sommer Joseph 12.