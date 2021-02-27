 Skip to main content
Darlington girls' season ends in lower-state final
North Myrtle Beach 30, Darlington 18

Darlington girls' season ends in lower-state final

dar 1.jpg

Darlington’s Shaniya Jackson puts up a shot that North Myrtle Beach’s Adaiah Vereen attempts to block during Saturday night’s Class 4A, lower-state final at Carolina Forest High School.

 SCOTT CHANCEY, MORNING NEWS

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Darlington girls were once again stopped by North Myrtle Beach, after the Chiefs won the regular-season matchup and then upended the Falcons for the Region 6-4A tournament championship. Saturday’s loss, however, ended the Falcons’ campaign in the SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final at Carolina Forest High School.

The Chiefs, who won 30-18 Saturday, can now add the title of lower-state champion to their accolades for the 2020-21 season.

After a first half that saw little action in the scorebook, the Chiefs showed enough during the first four minutes of the third quarter to put a Darlington comeback out of reach. North Myrtle Beach, which stunned four-time defending state champ North Augusta earlier this week, led 14-9 at halftime before it was sparked by Adiaiah Vereen. She converted a three-point play, and the Chiefs held Darlington scoreless until there were two-tenths of a second left before the fourth quarter began. There, the Falcons’ scoring drought ended when Ka’Naya Jones sank two free throws, and North Myrtle Beach led 23-11.

Darlington, however, made things difficult for the Chiefs during the game’s first eight minutes. But after the Chiefs led 6-5, they pulled away with a Daveona Hatchell layup, and a layup and inside jumper by Vereen.

Despite that, the Falcons (4-3) had several chances to get in contention from the free-throw line during the second quarter, but they made two out of 10 attempts.

Although the Falcons’ season is over, it was a remarkable run, considering Darlington did not play a regular-season game in 2020-21 until the first week of this month.

0 comments

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

+5
Mullins basketball seniors enjoy season reaching playoffs
High School

Mullins basketball seniors enjoy season reaching playoffs

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins basketball seniors Quinton Tisdale, Jaden Hayes and Savion Campbell has spent a great deal of time together on the basketball court over the years. The trio have been teammates since middle school and contributed to the program to help coach Eric Troy’s squad clinch another playoff berth. The Auctioneers travel to Legion Collegiate in Rock Hill on Monday night.

