Darlington girls' season ends in lower-state final

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Darlington girls were once again stopped by North Myrtle Beach, after the Chiefs won the regular-season matchup and then upended the Falcons for the Region 6-4A tournament championship. Saturday’s loss, however, ended the Falcons’ campaign in the SCHSL Class 4A lower-state final at Carolina Forest High School.

The Chiefs, who won 30-18 Saturday, can now add the title of lower-state champion to their accolades for the 2020-21 season.

After a first half that saw little action in the scorebook, the Chiefs showed enough during the first four minutes of the third quarter to put a Darlington comeback out of reach. North Myrtle Beach, which stunned four-time defending state champ North Augusta earlier this week, led 14-9 at halftime before it was sparked by Adiaiah Vereen. She converted a three-point play, and the Chiefs held Darlington scoreless until there were two-tenths of a second left before the fourth quarter began. There, the Falcons’ scoring drought ended when Ka’Naya Jones sank two free throws, and North Myrtle Beach led 23-11.

Darlington, however, made things difficult for the Chiefs during the game’s first eight minutes. But after the Chiefs led 6-5, they pulled away with a Daveona Hatchell layup, and a layup and inside jumper by Vereen.