Darlington girls thankful for start of their season

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Falcons look forward not to resuming their season, but to starting it.

Because of the pandemic, coach Bradley Knox’s team is the lone Region 6-4A squad who has yet to play a regular-season game. That will happen tonight, when his team plays at North Myrtle Beach.

“Basketball is back, and we’re excited,” Knox said. “We’re just trying to motivate the kids during this difficult time. We’ve been trying to bond a good bit during this past week and get as much conditioning in as we can. That’s one of the biggest things, the conditioning. We talk to the kids and see how they’re doing at this time, and we move forward as much as we can.”

Although the Falcons have yet to play a regular-season game, Knox did like what he saw during the two preseason scrimmages in November that his team won.

“We did pretty good in those. I’m just looking forward to watching us play again,” Knox said.

Sommer Joseph will be one key when play starts.