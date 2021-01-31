Darlington girls thankful for start of their season

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Falcons look forward not to resuming their season, but to starting it.
Because of the pandemic, coach Bradley Knox’s team is the lone Region 6-4A squad who has yet to play a regular-season game. That will happen tonight, when his team plays at North Myrtle Beach.
“Basketball is back, and we’re excited,” Knox said. “We’re just trying to motivate the kids during this difficult time. We’ve been trying to bond a good bit during this past week and get as much conditioning in as we can. That’s one of the biggest things, the conditioning. We talk to the kids and see how they’re doing at this time, and we move forward as much as we can.”
Although the Falcons have yet to play a regular-season game, Knox did like what he saw during the two preseason scrimmages in November that his team won.
“We did pretty good in those. I’m just looking forward to watching us play again,” Knox said.
Sommer Joseph will be one key when play starts.
“She will probably be our main focus down low,” Knox said. “She’s got to be able to rebound for us and finish around the basket. She’s gotten some interest from colleges. For our chances of success, we’ve got to make sure she makes the most of her touches on the ball.”
Shaniya Jackson and JaMera Madison are part of another key.
“They need to lead in the backcourt. Hopefully they use that experience to carry us through these next few region games,” Knox said. “I think they can do it and provide some leadership on the court and be able to make some shots and run our team.”
And in this kind of circumstance, a team effort is paramount.
“We’re also going to try to depend on our whole team,” Knox said. “We’re going to try and put things together. That way, we can count on each other each time we’re on the floor. With kids not being in shape as much because of limited practice, we’re going to have to play more kids.”