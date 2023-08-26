DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington's home football game against Hartsville on Friday was temporarily halted becuase of several fights in the stands. When the game resumed, no fans were allowed.

Hartsville went on to win 55-26.

The Darlington County School District released a statement late Friday that read:

"This evening, several fights broke out during the Darlington High versus Hartsville High football game in Darlington. In an abundance of caution, law enforcement made the decision to clear the field, stadium and grounds.

Darlington County School District and our schools will never tolerate this type of behavior on any of our campuses or during any event involving our students. We will pursue action to the fullest extent to make sure those responsible for these disruptions are held accountable.

Our student-athletes, their coaches, and families deserve the opportunity to compete with the highest standards of safety and sportsmanship. We appreciate our law enforcement partners acting swiftly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes and fans."