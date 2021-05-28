Darlington High School announces ticketing and seating information for State Championship softball game

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Today Darlington High School announced plans for the school’s upcoming softball state title game scheduled next week. The updated plans included increased seating capacity, ticket sales, and safety guidelines.

The school is increasing seating capacity to 484 by opening new seating areas and increasing previously marked pods of two seats to four seats, all three feet apart. All changes meet the S.C. High School League’s participation requirements and the district’s COVID-19 protocols. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

General admission tickets for both home fans and visitors will go on sale Monday at 12 p.m. through Darlington High’s online ticketing system at https://darlingtonfalcons.com/event-tickets. Any tickets reserved for the families of players that are not purchased will be added to the general admission tickets and be available for sale on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

No tickets will be sold at the game. No one will be allowed into the facility without a pre-purchased ticket. Because it is a postseason game, only High School League passes will be honored.