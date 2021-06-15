Darlington hires Shaniqua Bennett as new girls' basketball coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Shaniqua Bennett was hired Tuesday as Darlington High School's new girls' basketball coach.

She replaces reigning Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, Bradley Knox, who took the same job with the Falcon boys.

Bennett had served as a Falcon assistant the previous five season, including this past one in which Darlington reached the Class 4A lower-state final.

"Coach Bennett is passionate about Darlington athletics and has been a part of helping our girls' basketball team reach success in recent seasons," Darlington principal Cortney Gehrke said. "We are confident our Lady Falcons are going to excel under her leadership."

Knox is also confident about Bennett.

"I think coach Bennett will do an awesome job of continuing the success of the girls' basketball program," he said. "She have been the top assistant and the head JV coach for the past five years. She is well prepared and she knows and understands our student athletes."

