Darlington Raceway Partners with State of South Carolina for In It To Win It 200

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington Raceway and the State of South Carolina announce a partnership on the entitlement of the fall NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race as part of the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery on Sept. 4-5. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. will be the In It To Win It 200.

“As we fully open our gates to race fans for the first time in two years for the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery, we are proud to partner with the State of South Carolina to offer vaccinations as part of our NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are grateful to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and his administration for their collaboration to open our gates to full capacity once again and offer race fans the opportunity to join South Carolina’s fight against COVID by getting vaccinated. We look forward to welcoming the best fans in motorsports back home to the track Too Tough To Tame for the NASCAR Playoffs on Labor Day Weekend.”