Darlington Raceway turns its attention to Labor Day race weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Just two and a half weeks removed from its NASCAR Throwback Weekend, Darlington Raceway has quickly turned its attention to the Labor Day weekend event, Sept. 4-5, which is just over 100 days away and will feature two action-packed days of NASCAR racing. NASCAR announced earlier this month that this event will have no limitations on grandstand capacity.
The track is also planning on having a full infield of campers for the first time since 2019. If you haven’t made plans to attend the races in September, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to check on the best ticket and camping packages available.
For the second time this season, Darlington will host all three of NASCAR’s national series. It was announced earlier this week that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which was originally scheduled to run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park the first weekend of September, will now compete at Darlington on Sunday, Sept. 5. The green flag will drop at 1:30 p.m. that day and will set the stage for the 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500, which starts at 6 p.m. and for the second straight year will serve as the opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
The truck race is the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, and will combine with the Cook Out Southern 500 to be the first playoff doubleheader in track history. A ticket to the Cook Out Southern 500 will also grant you admission to the truck race. On Saturday, Sept. 4, the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race returns with start time set for 3:30 p.m.
The weekend action actually gets started on Thursday, Sept. 3 with the running of the third annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. The event honors the life of the City of Florence, S.C. Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Sgt. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington, S.C. Sgt. Carraway served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and Florence Police Department for 30 years. He also served as a football coach with Darlington Middle School and Darlington High School from 2005-2011.
Runners can register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at www.DarlingtonRaceway5K.itsyourrace.com. Early bird registration is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Kids Run through Aug. 1. After that date, registration will be $30 for the 5K and $20 for the Kids Run. All race participants will receive a t-shirt and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Simply Timing to benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation.
Darlington will feature its second Track Laps for Charity event of the year on Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $30 fans can receive two tickets to the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero NASCAR Xfinity Series race, take three laps around the Lady in Black, and provide a donation to the Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship Program. Fans can pre-register by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps.
The NASCAR regular season has reached its midpoint and last Sunday Chase Elliott became the 11th different winner in the first 14 Cup Series races when he won the rain-shortened inaugural NASCAR race at Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, Texas. His victory was the second straight for a Hendrick Motorsports driver and further solidified that organization as the class of the field thus far this season, as all four of their drivers – Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and William Byron – have posted a win and earned a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs. This weekend the sport will be at Charlotte Motor Speedway for a series of NASCAR sanctioned races, culminated by the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening.
Darlington Raceway would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Darlington High School Falcons’ softball team for winning the Class AAAA Lower State Championship and wish Coach Tim Wiley and the Lady Falcons all the best in the state finals next week!