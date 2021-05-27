Darlington Raceway turns its attention to Labor Day race weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Just two and a half weeks removed from its NASCAR Throwback Weekend, Darlington Raceway has quickly turned its attention to the Labor Day weekend event, Sept. 4-5, which is just over 100 days away and will feature two action-packed days of NASCAR racing. NASCAR announced earlier this month that this event will have no limitations on grandstand capacity.

The track is also planning on having a full infield of campers for the first time since 2019. If you haven’t made plans to attend the races in September, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to check on the best ticket and camping packages available.

For the second time this season, Darlington will host all three of NASCAR’s national series. It was announced earlier this week that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, which was originally scheduled to run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park the first weekend of September, will now compete at Darlington on Sunday, Sept. 5. The green flag will drop at 1:30 p.m. that day and will set the stage for the 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500, which starts at 6 p.m. and for the second straight year will serve as the opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.