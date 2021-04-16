 Skip to main content
Darlington softball avenges earlier loss to South Florence
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Twice with two outs, Darlington’s Katelyn Church delivered run-scoring hits as the Falcons won 5-2 at home Friday against South Florence. With the Falcons leading 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, Church hit a two-run double. And with Darlington leading 1-0 in the bottom of the second and same situation, Church hit a two-run single.

With the win, Darlington avenged Tuesday’s 2-1 loss on the Bruins’ home field. After South pitcher Payton Perry two-hit the Falcons Tuesday, Darlington chased her Friday by second inning’s end.

South Florence, in the top of the third, narrowed Darlington’s Friday lead to 3-1 with Kameron Cotton’s solo homer. And in the top of the fifth, Angelle Siders’ sacrifice fly brought the Bruins within one.

But Darlington pulled away for good during that pivotal bottom of the sixth. After Ashton Goodwin singled, Savannah Evans bunted and reached on an error – one of three Bruin miscues for the game. After the next two Falcon batters got out, and Naya Jones walked to load the bases with two outs, Church hit her two-run double.

Darlington's first run of the game was scored when Brayli Weatherford collided with Bruin catcher, Makayla Arceneaux, at the plate, and the ball came loose from Arceneaux's glove.

Winning pitcher Madie Andrews, meanwhile, went the distance, striking out three batters.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

