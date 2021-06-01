Darlington softball falls in Game 1 of SCHSL state finals

LUGOFF, S.C. -- Darlington's latest comeback bid fell short in Tuesday's Game 1 of the SCHSL Class 4A state finals.

After rallying from a 4-0 deficit to clinch the lower-state crown last week, the Falcons trailed 3-0 Tuesday against Lugoff-Elgin. And sure enough, coach Tim Wiley's team rallied to tie it in the top of the seventh.

The Demons, however, scored in the bottom half on an error during what would have been an inning-ending double play to win 4-3 and lead the best-of-three series 2-1.

Thursday's Game 2 is 6:30 on the Falcons' home field.

During Tuesday's first four innings, Darlington stranded five runners in scoring position. That came back to haunt Wiley's team after Lugoff-Elgin figured how to finally hit off Madie Andrews after she pitched five innings of no-hit ball.

On the Demons' first attempt with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, Emma Spradley hit a three-run homer.

That only appeared to strengthen Darlington's resolve to start producing runs at the plate. In the top of the seventh, with runners at first and second, Alayna Williamson hit a one-out, two-run double.