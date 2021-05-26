 Skip to main content
Darlington softball wins Class 4A lower-state championship
Darlington's Naya Jones celebrates after scoring on Madie Andrews' single that tied the score at 4 against Colleton County in Wednesday's Game 2 of the Class 4A lower-state finals. The Falcons eventually took the lead and won 8-4 to reach the state championship round.

 Scott Chancey

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington captured the Class 4A lower-state championship with Wednesday's 8-4 win over Colleton County.

It's the Falcons' fourth lower-state crown under 15th-year coach Tim Wiley. Now, Darlington will go for the program's first state championship since 2008, starting Tuesday, with Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Catawba Ridge or Lugoff-Elgin.

The Falcons have also made previous state finals appearances under Wiley in 2010 and '13.

After winning 3-2 in Monday's game 1 of the lower-state finals, Darlington rallied Wednesday from a 4-0 deficit by scoring five in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to take control.

The Falcons' Katelyn Church and Ashton Goodwin started the inning with singles. Then, after the next two batters were out, Ary McPhail singled to load the bases.

That set the stage for Naya Jones, whose three-run triple brought the Falcons within a run and set the stage for even bigger things to come. After Jones scored on Madie Andrews' single, it was a tie game at 4.

Then, Alayna Williamson hit a triple of her own that scored Shaniya Jackson to give the Falcons the lead for good.

Church got on base again to lead off the sixth, this time with a double. After the next two batters were out, Darlington once again surged forward with a two-run single by McPhail and a RBI double by Jones.

CC;003;100;0--4;11;0

D;000;053;x--8-11-3

WP -- Madie Andrews (7 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB). LP -- Weathers (6 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 0 BB).

LEADING HITTERS -- D:  Naya Jones 2-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI; Madie Andrews 1-4, RBI; Alayna Williamson 1-3, 3B, RBI; Katelyn Church 2-3, 2B; Ashton Goodwin 2-3; Ary McPhail 2-3, 2 RBI.

RECORD: D 24-4.

