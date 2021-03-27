 Skip to main content
Darlington's Bradley Knox is Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year
Darlington's Bradley Knox is Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year

Darlington vs Wilson girls bsketball

Darlington girls' basketball coach, Bradley Knox, coached the Falcons to a lower-state final despite not playing their first game until February.

 DAVID YEAZELL Photos/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The Darlington girls didn't play their first game until February. But that was when Falcon coach Bradley Knox saw a glimpse of his team's potential after it rallied from a double-digit deficit to get within two points of North Myrtle Beach.

Although NMB won that game, the second-half rally gave Darlington enough confidence that it could still make the most of a short season.

The Falcons reached the region and lower-state finals, only to lose against the eventual state runner-up Chiefs each time. But coaching the Darlington girls to keep pressing ahead is what makes Knox the Morning News Girls' Basketball Player of the Year.

"First off, I'd just like to thank my coaching staff, I'd like to thank the parents and community and administration staff," Knox said. "We all worked together to keep the girls engaged, and the girls did a good job of sticking together and just trying to be diligent."

During the shortened season, Darlington earned a home playoff game for the first time in more than a decade and beat Wilson for the first time in years. The Falcons also beat Myrtle Beach to reach the lower-state final.

"We had always struggled against Myrtle Beach," Knox said. "And then, we finally got over the hump."

Knox's father, LaVerne Knox, who coached Lee Central's boys to two state crowns, had advice for his son after Darlington had a much later start to its season.

"My dad just told me to stay the course," Knox said. "Keep the faith and keep encouraging the kids, and stay committed and just do the best you can with what you have."

While Darlington's players tried to stay in sync amidst all this, they indeed made the most of what they had.

"We were on Zoom every day. My kids were even calling me and saying they wanted to talk to the coaches," Knox said. "Our kids trusted in us. And I think, when you're a coach, it's all about the relationships with the kids and the coaching staff, and that showed. Our kids responded in a positive way."

