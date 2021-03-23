Darlington's Heilbronn approved as new North Myrtle Beach athletic director

DARLINGTON, S.C. – It was somewhat of an off-the-cuff remark at the time but one that would eventually resonate profoundly for Anthony Heilbronn.
At one of the Region 6-4A meetings in January, Heilbronn − who began this school year as Darlington High School's assistant athletic director − arrived early and struck up a conversation with longtime North Myrtle Beach A.D. Joe Quigley.
“He asked me how long I planned on coaching,” Heilbronn said. “I told him there was no set timetable, and he said he brought it up because he was retiring and after getting to know me a little bit, he said I should apply for the job.”
It turns out Quigley encouraged the very person who would take his place after 15 years. Heilbronn was approved as North Myrtle Beach's new A.D. on Monday at the Horry County Board of Education meeting.
“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine,” Heilbronn said. “It’s a perfect situation for me. Coach Quigley’s done a fantastic job of building the program the last 15 years. ...
“They’re at the very top of the region right now – I want to say they’ve won seven of the eight region championships through the two (sports) seasons right now.”
With that in mind, Heilbronn admitted he didn’t think he would be the Chiefs’ ultimate choice.
“A simple conversation led to all this,” he said. “When I put in for it, I was thinking to myself that this could be good interview experience down the line, not thinking in the end that I’d end up with the job.”
But Heilbronn has had multiple years of experience across multiple sports. He had spent the past 13 seasons coaching track and basketball – including the past 10 at Darlington.
He was named the Falcons’ assistant A.D. this past season and credits Darlington A.D. Michael Jordan with gaining valuable experience.
“Coach Jordan has really done a good job of helping gain experience with him as the assistant A.D.,” Heilbronn said. “He’s given me a lot of different responsibilities and helped train me as best as he could and as fast as he could. ...
“I’m very grateful to (Darlingto High School Principal Cortney Gehrke) and coach Jordan for giving me the opportunity to lead the program the last few years.”
The Falcon boys' basketball team went 48-18 with Heilbronn guiding the team. Darlington reached the 2019 4A lower state final and reached the second round in 2020.
“It’s very bittersweet leaving,” Heilbronn said. “I’ve built a ton of relationships in this community. Coach (Ken) Howle gave me my start as an assistant 10 years ago, and it went from junior varsity assistant, to varsity assistant to head coach. And it’s just been something that’s evolved over the years on the basketball side. ...