Darlington's Madie Andrews is Morning News Softball Player of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – While most of the 2020 high school sports season was lost for everyone, Madie Andrews did find a way to gain at least a little bit of experience.
The Darlington High School standout was able to participate in travel ball somewhat, and at the very least, that helped prepare her for her senior season, she said.
“We didn’t get to play that much, but it definitely helped in terms of staying in shape,” Andrew said. “I was able to pitch some, so I didn’t take a whole summer off at least.”
If there was any rust, it didn’t show as Andrews was one of the guiding forces for the Falcons this season during their run to the Class 4A state championship series.
And she did it both in the circle and at the plate – landing near the top of the Pee Dee area leaderboard in both categories.
Her combined stellar senior season led to Andrews earning the Morning News Softball Player of the Year honor.
“She’s a competitor, and she never backs down from a challenge,” Darlington coach Tim Wiley said. “She was more of an all-around pitcher this year. She really grasped the idea of it not being all about (pitch) speed but placement and spinning the ball.
“Wisdom comes with time. She really matured as a pitcher.”
And the numbers bore that out. Andrews tied for the Pee Dee lead with 22 wins and led the entire area with 188 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings.
She also posted a 1.58 ERA while tossing most of her innings against teams in the highly-competitive Region 6-4A – which the Falcons won.
“This year, I was just a lot more confident in my pitches,” Andrews said. “I trusted myself more and I trusted my spin. I feel like I was pretty confident to begin the season and our whole team was pretty confident.
“We came off of going 9-0 last year (before the season was canceled) and we kind of just picked up where we left off.”
Serving as DHS’ cleanup hitter most of the year as well, Andrews wound up batting .452 with five doubles and 24 RBI.
“Madie’s always been a good hitter since we had her in the seventh and eighth grade,” Wiley said. “She just became more of a smart hitter – waiting on the pitches she could hit.”
That was one of the things Andrews worked on during the offseason after finishing in a bit of slump during the nine games Darlington played in 2020.
“I knew I was a better hitter than that,” she said. “I just came in and worked on some things I knew I needed to work on and I just trusted myself and trusted my hands.
“As the season went on, I just felt my confidence growing more and more.”
Being the team’s top pitcher and one of its top hitters is a balancing act, Andrews said, but the biggest key is simply not letting one side affect the other.
“If you go out and have a bad at bat, you can’t take it to the mound the next inning,” she said. “If you have a bad inning on the mound, you can’t take it to the plate. So you kind of have to leave it all on the field.
“One of the mottoes we had this year was you could only mourn something for 30 seconds. If you strikeout or have a bad inning, you mourn for 30 seconds then you go on with the game. I kind of did that throughout the year.”