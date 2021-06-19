Darlington's Madie Andrews is Morning News Softball Player of the Year

DARLINGTON, S.C. – While most of the 2020 high school sports season was lost for everyone, Madie Andrews did find a way to gain at least a little bit of experience.

The Darlington High School standout was able to participate in travel ball somewhat, and at the very least, that helped prepare her for her senior season, she said.

“We didn’t get to play that much, but it definitely helped in terms of staying in shape,” Andrew said. “I was able to pitch some, so I didn’t take a whole summer off at least.”

If there was any rust, it didn’t show as Andrews was one of the guiding forces for the Falcons this season during their run to the Class 4A state championship series.

And she did it both in the circle and at the plate – landing near the top of the Pee Dee area leaderboard in both categories.

Her combined stellar senior season led to Andrews earning the Morning News Softball Player of the Year honor.

“She’s a competitor, and she never backs down from a challenge,” Darlington coach Tim Wiley said. “She was more of an all-around pitcher this year. She really grasped the idea of it not being all about (pitch) speed but placement and spinning the ball.