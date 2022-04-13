Darlington's two-time state champion Rileigh Lacy makes major strides in pole vault

FLORENCE, S.C. – One stride at a time; one vault at a time. Darlington’s Rileigh Lacy feels it coming together.

“Today was a very good day; I got off the ground from three-step and I cleared the bar,” the two-time state champion said. “That’s all I could ask for.”

While Lacy won Wednesday’s girls’ pole vault at the FloDar Championships with a height of 10 feet, 3 inches at Wilson High School, placing first was not necessarily her most important goal. Easily the event’s winner, she used the day as a chance to build momentum toward the rest of the season.

“I would consider this a practice day because the last three months, I’ve been struggling to get off the ground,” Lacy said.

Getting off the ground was not a problem last year when Lacy improved her school’s program record to 12 feet while winning her second Class 4A state title.

It’s in the family.

Her father, Wayne, was also a pole-vaulting star in Vermont, and he introduced her to the sport when she was in the fourth grade. After her family moved to the Pee Dee, Lacy began competing in United States Track & Field events and became good at it as a Darlington freshman.

How good? She won state in her first year of high school with a height of 10-6. She didn’t get the chance to win state in 2020 because of the pandemic. But after winning state last season, she wants to end her senior season with yet another championship.

But first things first. There is more to this event than simply running with a pole in hopes of vaulting over a bar.

Athletes not only need speed, but also timing on steps.

“Sometimes, you know your steps are on," said Lacy, who has already signed to continue her track career at Grand Valley State. "But sometimes, your mind is just taking over and saying, ‘No, it’s not right. You’re going to be off.’ Pole vaulting is a mental game.”

But Lacy’s maturity shows when she admits it’s a mental struggle that can be solved with patience and an expert’s help.

“Just the other day, I wasn’t getting off the ground and I felt defeated, but I talked to a sports psychologist, and I’m not afraid to say that,” she said. Some people are, but it actually helped me. He’s been helping me get some techniques for me to do in my mind because my emotions take over a lot with pole vaulting.

“Pole vaulting is my main event,” she added. “And, I love it. It hurts when I don’t get off the ground.”

Knowing that, Wednesday’s performance was perhaps her most important yet.

“I’m going to take this day as, ‘I got off the ground; I got over the bar, and I’m going to look at my mistakes and say I didn’t turn and I need to get on a bigger pole,’” Lacy said. “So, I’m just going to my next practice to try to get on a bigger pole and try to get over a 12- or 13-foot height in practice.

“Today was only 10-3, but that’s OK,” she added. “I’m just starting to get back and get more confident. So, that’s OK. I skipped to 11-3; I could have gone 10-9, but I wanted to see if I could reach 12-3 today, so I just skipped a height. I didn’t make it. But that’s OK.”

