Darren Lloyd has huge night as West Florence boys beat South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Less than a month after West Florence best South Florence in the Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinals, the Knights gave a repeat performance Friday with their 75-54 win.

Just like the last time, the Knights pulled away in the second quarter.

Also, like the last time, West junior Darren Lloyd led the charge.

Lloyd scored 14 first-half points Friday, and coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights used a 12-4 run during the latter half of the second quarter to set the tone for a 40-29 halftime lead. In their Pepsi Carolina Classic semifinal, in December, the Knights used a 19-3 run to close out the second quarter before holding the Bruins off for a 53-49 victory.

Leading 21-20 Friday, West started its 12-4 run with a Darris Williams layup. Lloyd followed with a layup of his own, and a steal and layup by Deuce Hudson increased West’s advantage to 27-21. After South got within 27-24, Valerian Bruce converted a three-point play.

Lloyd then added a free throw, jump shot, and then a 3-pointer to increase the Knights’ lead to 36-26 with 1:30 left in the first half.