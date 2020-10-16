David Robinson becomes South Florence girls' basketball team's new coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — David Robinson was a busy man, to begin with. He already coaches the Bruin football team’s cornerbacks and is the team’s boys’ track coach.

Now, add girls’ basketball coach to that list. Robinson replaces Jeff Bley.

“I’m very excited about getting the job,” Robinson said. “I’m also excited about the team we have returning back.”

Robinson graduated from South Florence in 1998 and lettered in basketball, football and track. He was a top assistant for Bley the previous two seasons at South. And before that, he was a top assistant at Wilson under then-Tiger girls’ coach Gerrin Harrison.

“I’m a defensive-minded coach and I love to bring intensity to that defensive end,” he said. “Also, I want to teach the girls more about basketball. A lot of girls, especially in this area, they play the game. But they don’t get the IQ of the game. I’d like to catch them back up on the game inside and out all around, basically.”

Robinson talked more about how important the mental game is to basketball.

“I think it’s very important because now with social media, I don’t think kids watch the entire game to get all they need to get out of it, like all the ins and outs of it,” he said. “I think us coaches need to stress that more in the preparation.”

