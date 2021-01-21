DCSD teams resume sports Monday, Region 6-4A tournament bracket set

The third-place team from each tourney will be put up for consideration as an at-large team for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 20.

“It’s going to be a very wide-open tournament. But at the same time, it’s going to be tough with the beach schools having already practiced and played,” said Savage, whose team hosts a first-round tournament game against Myrtle Beach on Feb. 12. “So, it’s going to be very tough. It’s a very unique situation. But this tournament is fair because it gives everyone a chance to make the playoffs. You’ve just gotta be great for one night.”

When practice resumes, there obviously is little time to prepare before the region tournament begins.

What does a coach focus on during this short period of practice time?

“I’ve actually been thinking about that for the past couple of days,” Savage said. “I think the biggest thing is conditioning, getting in shape. We’ve gotta run, but we’ve got to have a basketball in our hands while we run. So, we’ve got to get our wind back up and get up a lot of shots. We probably won’t go over plays for the first couple of days.

“We’ll just go straight skill development and straight conditioning, getting the guys back into the rhythm and back into the flow, getting their feet back under them,” Savage said. “We just want to get them back used to playing basketball.”

