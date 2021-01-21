 Skip to main content
DCSD teams resume sports Monday, Region 6-4A tournament bracket set
DCSD teams resume sports Monday, Region 6-4A tournament bracket set

FLORENCE, S.C. — All of Region 6-4A’s teams will be in some sort of action Monday.

After Florence One Schools (Wilson, West Florence, South Florence) announced they would start practice Monday and resume games Feb. 1, Darlington County School District's teams (Darlington, Hartsville) announced Thursday they would follow suit along the same schedule.

The region’s two other schools, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, resumed games this week.

No DCSD coach was made available for interviews for this story.

But South Florence boys’ basketball coach Christian Savage expressed his excitement for this season resuming for the first time since December.

“I’m excited for the kids,” Savage said. “I’m just glad the kids will get an opportunity to play. That’s what it’s all about, so I’m just happy those seniors and juniors and everybody will get to play.”

When F1S and DCSD teams resume games Feb. 1, each team hopes to play three games, but they won’t count toward region standings. That’s because the pairings for the region tournament (Feb. 12-13, 15) were determined by blind draw. The boys’ top seed is West Florence, and the girls’ is North Myrtle Beach, and both get a first-round bye and host their second-round games. In each tournament game, the higher-seeded team will host that game.

The third-place team from each tourney will be put up for consideration as an at-large team for the state tournament, which begins Feb. 20.

“It’s going to be a very wide-open tournament. But at the same time, it’s going to be tough with the beach schools having already practiced and played,” said Savage, whose team hosts a first-round tournament game against Myrtle Beach on Feb. 12. “So it’s going to be very tough. It’s a very unique situation. But this tournament is fair because it gives everyone a chance to make the playoffs. You’ve just gotta be great for one night.”

When practice resumes, there obviously is little time to prepare before the region tournament begins.

What does a coach focus on during this short period of practice time?

“I’ve actually been thinking about that for the past couple of days,” Savage said. “I think the biggest thing is conditioning, getting in shape. We’ve gotta run, but we’ve got to have a basketball in our hands while we run. So, we’ve got to get our wind back up and get up a lot of shots. We probably won’t go over plays for the first couple of days.

“We’ll just go straight skill development and straight conditioning, getting the guys back into the rhythm and back into the flow, getting their feet back under them,” Savage said. “We just want to get them back used to playing basketball.”

christian savage.jpg

Savage

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

REGION 6-4A TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Feb. 12

GIRLS

(Top seed North Myrtle Beach gets first-round bye)

Wilson at Myrtle Beach

West Florence at Hartsville

South Florence at Darlington

BOYS

(West Florence is top seed, gets first-round bye)

Myrtle Beach at South Florence

Darlington at North Myrtle Beach

Wilson at Hartsville

Feb. 13

GIRLS

Myrtle Beach/Wilson winner at North Myrtle Beach

Hartsville/West Florence winner vs. Darlington/South Florence winner at site of higher seed

BOYS

South Florence/Myrtle Beach winner at West Florence

North Myrtle Beach/Darlington winner vs. Hartsville/Wilson winner at site of higher seed

Feb. 15

GIRLS

Consolation final at site of higher seed

Championship final at site of higher seed

BOYS

Consolation final at site of higher seed

Championship final at site of higher seed

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, including 3 for 1st place since moving to Florence in 2015.

FSD2 happy to return to sports
High School

FSD2 happy to return to sports

FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence County has five school districts, and three of them (Florence One Schools, FSD3, FSD5) are not playing or practicing any sports right now because of the pandemic.

