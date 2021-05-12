Decobie Durant a 2nd-team, AP FCS All-American

FLORENCE, S.C. — Decobie Durant’s goal is to be a consensus All-American for FCS football. While playing for South Carolina State, Durant added another honor to his spring re’sume’.

After the former Lamar football star was named a first-team, HBCU All-American at defensive back, he was named by the Associated Press as a second-team selection Wednesday for all of FCS football.

During this spring’s four-game season, Durant made four interceptions (three in the first half of a game against Alabama A&M).

Durant considers his third interception of the first half against Alabama A&M his favorite.

“It was like a battle for the ball, and I ended up getting the ball. And the referee agreed that I had it,” Durant told the Morning News earlier this spring. “I then ran it down the field toward (former S.C. State star and current NFL star, of Lake View) Darius Leonard and I gave him a handshake.”

And Leonard’s reaction?

“He was like, ‘Keep (going) ... . There’s more time on the clock,” Durant added.