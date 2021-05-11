DEEP-6'd: South Florence's Palmer strikes out 13 in win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − Aydin Palmer was dominant to begin with. But after South Florence built a 5-0 lead over West Florence after Monday's first four innings, he faced seven batters during the fifth and sixth.
And, he struck out six of them.
By game's end, Palmer registered 13 strikeouts, and coach Kenny Gray's Bruins won 5-0 to clinch an SCHSL Class 4A playoff spot. The Bruins needed a victory Tuesday night against the Knights to win their third region title under Gray and first since 2018.
After Monday's game, Palmer made the key to his success sound simple.
"Fastball and curve," Palmer said. "We talked about it before going into the game. We were going to locate my fastball, and locate my off-speed stuff. (West) has some good hitters, but we were able to work around that and work that combination. And, it was successful tonight."
On top of striking out 13, Palmer only allowed two hits.
"He's getting better and better as the season goes on," Gray said. "I couldn't be more proud of the kid. He's one of the hardest workers I've got. He goes out and really takes care of himself and takes pride in what he's doing. And it really shows on the mound."
It showed even more once the Bruins' offense made an impact.
After West starting pitcher George Derrick Floyd retired the Bruins' first eight batters, South's Landon Matthews, and Palmer broke through in the third with singles to left in the third inning. Then, with two outs, Jake Hardee singled and Matthews made it home on an error for a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, Landon Brown reached on an error and advanced to second on Luke Miller's groundout to third. Mikey Morris was intentionally walked. Then, after both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Stone Osborne was intentionally walked. That brought up designated hitter, Mason Lynch, who singled to right to bring home Andrews. Morris then scored on the same play because of an error to give South a 3-0 lead.
Then, none other than Palmer hit an RBI single to make it 4-0. And with the bases loaded, Lynch scored when J.R. Williams hit into a fielder's choice at third for the game's final run.
"I was very settled during the first three innings. But after those runs we scored, I realized the game was in our hands after that," Palmer said. "So, I was very settled and very confident in my pitches, and it worked out."
Floyd, meanwhile, struck out eight batters in five innings of work for the Knights.
WF;000;000;0 − 0;2;3
SF;001;400;x − 5;6;0