DEEP-6'd: South Florence's Palmer strikes out 13 in win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. − Aydin Palmer was dominant to begin with. But after South Florence built a 5-0 lead over West Florence after Monday's first four innings, he faced seven batters during the fifth and sixth.

And, he struck out six of them.

By game's end, Palmer registered 13 strikeouts, and coach Kenny Gray's Bruins won 5-0 to clinch an SCHSL Class 4A playoff spot. The Bruins needed a victory Tuesday night against the Knights to win their third region title under Gray and first since 2018.

After Monday's game, Palmer made the key to his success sound simple.

"Fastball and curve," Palmer said. "We talked about it before going into the game. We were going to locate my fastball, and locate my off-speed stuff. (West) has some good hitters, but we were able to work around that and work that combination. And, it was successful tonight."

On top of striking out 13, Palmer only allowed two hits.

"He's getting better and better as the season goes on," Gray said. "I couldn't be more proud of the kid. He's one of the hardest workers I've got. He goes out and really takes care of himself and takes pride in what he's doing. And it really shows on the mound."