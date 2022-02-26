Defending SCHSL Class A girls' state champ Military Magnet beats Lake View 59-50 in lower-state final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Defending Class A girls' champion Military Magnet took command in Saturday's third quarter and never let go, winning 59-50 over Lake View in the lower-state final at the Florence Center.
The Eagles advance to face Denmark-Olar in the state final at noon Friday at USC Aiken.
After trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, the Eagles stormed back to lead 26-25 at halftime. Then, three consecutive Dream Watson baskets gave Military Magnet all the momentum it needed.
Coach Larry Inman's Wild Gators trailed 39-30 late in the third quarter, but went on a 7-2 run to stay in contention.
After Lake View got within 41-40, Military Magnet had the final statement by going on a 12-2 run to lead 53-42 with 3:15 left.
The Eagles and Wild Gators each made Saturday's first two quarters a story of its own, for different reasons.
Inman's Wild Gators broke the first quarter open with a 10-0 run. Just as it appeared an Eagles defender would steal the ball from Lake View's Jaleya Ford, she showed no panic as it became a loose ball. She regrouped, recovered the ball and went in for a layup that started the Wild Gators' surge.
After teammate Ja'Niyah Waters sank a 3-pointer, and Ford added a free throw, the Wild Gators then forced a couple of turnovers. Zan'Dasia McNeil's steal and layup capped the run to give Lake View a 15-5 advantage.
Whatever adjustments Military Magnet made between the first and second quarters, it worked. The Eagles found a way to apply stifle the Wild Gators' offense and make a run of their own. Trailing 21-12, Military Magnet went on an 11-2 run to tie it.
Military Magnet then took its first lead since 2-0 with a Da'Nariyah Williams free throw to give her team a 26-25 lead at halftime.
The Eagles stretched their lead to 39-30, but Lake View got back in contention and trailed 41-37 going into the final eight minutes.
Ford led the wild Gators with 18 points, followed by Tiana Hamilton and Waters with 10 each. The Eagles were led by Watson's 18 points, followed by Chazmin Bradley's 16.
LV;17;8;12;13--50
MM7;19;15;18--59
LAKE VIEW (50)
Jaleya Ford 18, McNeil 4, Page 8, Tianna Hamilton 10, Ja'Niya Waters 10.
MILITARY MAGNET (59)
Chazmin Bradley 16, Jakes 2, Brow 2, Davis 4, Ferrell 3, Dream Watson 18, Williams 8, Mitchell 6.