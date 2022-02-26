Defending SCHSL Class A girls' state champ Military Magnet beats Lake View 59-50 in lower-state final

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Defending Class A girls' champion Military Magnet took command in Saturday's third quarter and never let go, winning 59-50 over Lake View in the lower-state final at the Florence Center.

The Eagles advance to face Denmark-Olar in the state final at noon Friday at USC Aiken.

After trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, the Eagles stormed back to lead 26-25 at halftime. Then, three consecutive Dream Watson baskets gave Military Magnet all the momentum it needed.

Coach Larry Inman's Wild Gators trailed 39-30 late in the third quarter, but went on a 7-2 run to stay in contention.

After Lake View got within 41-40, Military Magnet had the final statement by going on a 12-2 run to lead 53-42 with 3:15 left.

The Eagles and Wild Gators each made Saturday's first two quarters a story of its own, for different reasons.

Inman's Wild Gators broke the first quarter open with a 10-0 run. Just as it appeared an Eagles defender would steal the ball from Lake View's Jaleya Ford, she showed no panic as it became a loose ball. She regrouped, recovered the ball and went in for a layup that started the Wild Gators' surge.