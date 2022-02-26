 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defending SCHSL Class A girls' state champ Military Magnet beats Lake View 59-50 in lower-state final
0 Comments
featured breaking
Girls' Class A Lower-State Final

Defending SCHSL Class A girls' state champ Military Magnet beats Lake View 59-50 in lower-state final

  • 0
LAKE VIEW LV LOGO.png

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Defending Class A girls' champion Military Magnet took command in Saturday's third quarter and never let go, winning 59-50 over Lake View in the lower-state final at the Florence Center.

The Eagles advance to face Denmark-Olar in the state final at noon Friday at USC Aiken.

After trailing by as many as 12 in the first quarter, the Eagles stormed back to lead 26-25 at halftime. Then, three consecutive Dream Watson baskets gave Military Magnet all the momentum it needed.

Coach Larry Inman's Wild Gators trailed 39-30 late in the third quarter, but went on a 7-2 run to stay in contention.

After Lake View got within 41-40, Military Magnet had the final statement by going on a 12-2 run to lead 53-42 with 3:15 left.  

The Eagles and Wild Gators each made Saturday's first two quarters a story of its own, for different reasons.

Inman's Wild Gators broke the first quarter open with a 10-0 run. Just as it appeared an Eagles defender would steal the ball from Lake View's Jaleya Ford, she showed no panic as it became a loose ball. She regrouped, recovered the ball and went in for a layup that started the Wild Gators' surge.

After teammate Ja'Niyah Waters sank a 3-pointer, and Ford added a free throw, the Wild Gators then forced a couple of turnovers. Zan'Dasia McNeil's steal and layup capped the run to give Lake View a 15-5 advantage.

Whatever adjustments Military Magnet made between the first and second quarters, it worked. The Eagles found a way to apply stifle the Wild Gators' offense and make a run of their own. Trailing 21-12, Military Magnet went on an 11-2 run to tie it.

Military Magnet then took its first lead since 2-0 with a Da'Nariyah Williams free throw to give her team a 26-25 lead at halftime.

The Eagles stretched their lead to 39-30, but Lake View got back in contention and trailed 41-37 going into the final eight minutes.

Ford led the wild Gators with 18 points, followed by Tiana Hamilton and Waters with 10 each. The Eagles were led by Watson's 18 points, followed by Chazmin Bradley's 16.

LV;17;8;12;13--50

MM7;19;15;18--59

LAKE VIEW (50)

Jaleya Ford 18, McNeil 4, Page 8, Tianna Hamilton 10, Ja'Niya Waters 10.

MILITARY MAGNET (59)

Chazmin Bradley 16, Jakes 2, Brow 2, Davis 4, Ferrell 3, Dream Watson 18, Williams 8, Mitchell 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 10-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center
High School

Wilson, West Florence boys to clash in Class 4A, lower-state final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. -- How can it get any better than this? Wilson's boys will play city rival West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the SCHSL's Class 4A lower-state championship. Where? There's nowhere else the Tigers and Knights would rather be: The Florence Center. Tuesday's winner would then advance to the March 5 state championship game at 7 p.m. at USC Aiken against the upper state's Irmo-A.C. Flora winner.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert