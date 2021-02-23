Defense, 3rd-quarter surge help Hartsville roll past Beaufort

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Defense, defense, defense.
It’s been Hartsville’s calling card in this truncated season, and it’s one of the main reasons why it captured the Region 6-4A title and earned a first-round home playoff game.
It’s also why the Red Foxes are moving on to the second round after an impressive 80-57 victory over Beaufort on Monday.
Spurred by a renewed defensive effort to open the third quarter, Hartsville (8-3) began the second half on a 14-2 run to pull away from the Eagles and set up a second-round home matchup against Aiken at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We just really locked it up on the defensive side of the ball,” Hartsville coach Yusuf English said of team’s third quarter – one that saw the Red Foxes outscore Beaufort 20-7. “We stopped letting them get to their spots that we knew they liked to get to. We started taking that away, denying one of their primary ball handlers and pretty much started getting the turnovers that allowed us to run and do what we like to do.”
Offensively, it was another night of spreading wealth for Hartsville. Coming off a big game against Myrtle Beach in the region championship, Jamari Briggs’ encore performance saw him net 13 points – including eight in the decisive third quarter.
A game after Tristan LeXander stepped up for Hartsville, Kam Foman and Xavier Thaggard took over that same role with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
“The thing I love about this team so much is you never know who it’s going to be on any given night,” English said. “Last game it was Jamari and Tristan and this game Cesare [Edwards] started us off and Xavier came in and stepped up.
“When those things happen, the rim gets wide and we started knocking down shots.”
Edwards, the McDonald’s All-American nominee, had a team high 20 points and 10 rebounds. He started off hot for the Red Foxes – posting 13 points in the first quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers as Hartsville took a 17-10 lead.
Hartsville sank 10 treys in the game from five different players.
“Every time they tried to close the gap, we’d hit one or we got a turnover that kind of broke them a little bit,” English said. “I told the guys we just had to do things play by play and not let them keep gaining confidence.”
Daniel Phares was the lone player in double figures for the Eagles, and almost single-handedly kept them in the game most of the night with 29 points. He had half of BHS’ points (13) in the first half and added 16 in the second half.
The next highest scorer for Beaufort, Christian Miles, finished with eight.
B;10;16;7;24 – 57
H;17;16;20;27 – 80