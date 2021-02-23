Defense, 3rd-quarter surge help Hartsville roll past Beaufort

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Defense, defense, defense.

It’s been Hartsville’s calling card in this truncated season, and it’s one of the main reasons why it captured the Region 6-4A title and earned a first-round home playoff game.

It’s also why the Red Foxes are moving on to the second round after an impressive 80-57 victory over Beaufort on Monday.

Spurred by a renewed defensive effort to open the third quarter, Hartsville (8-3) began the second half on a 14-2 run to pull away from the Eagles and set up a second-round home matchup against Aiken at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We just really locked it up on the defensive side of the ball,” Hartsville coach Yusuf English said of team’s third quarter – one that saw the Red Foxes outscore Beaufort 20-7. “We stopped letting them get to their spots that we knew they liked to get to. We started taking that away, denying one of their primary ball handlers and pretty much started getting the turnovers that allowed us to run and do what we like to do.”

Offensively, it was another night of spreading wealth for Hartsville. Coming off a big game against Myrtle Beach in the region championship, Jamari Briggs’ encore performance saw him net 13 points – including eight in the decisive third quarter.