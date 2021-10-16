Defense, big plays power South Florence over Hartsville

That was it from the South Florence offense the rest of the night, as the Hartsville defense clamped down as well. The Bruins had only four offensive possessions in the second half until the final two minutes and just three first downs.

“I think the first half, we weren’t where we were supposed to be and we didn’t make the plays that we were supposed to,” Red Foxes coach Jeff Calabrese said. “The second half, we did. That’s really the difference. We had three run-fit issues, and they broke big runs and then we had coverage on a guy that we quit covering.

“So it’s not many mistakes, but those four cost you against a very good football team, and that’s what happened defensively.”

Hartsville had a big night from its two main running backs, which both crossed the century mark. Anderson finished with 161 yards and the one touchdown and Carmello McDaniel had 103 yards and a touchdown, a 34-yard romp that brought the Red Foxes back to within 28-21 at the end of the third quarter.

But Hartsville could not pick up short yardage on a fourth-down play on its first possession of the fourth quarter, and the other drive stalled at the Bruins' 19-yard line that essentially ended the game.

