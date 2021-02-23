Defense, free throw shooting help FCS girls upset First Baptist at SCISA state tourney

SUMTER, S.C. – Neil Minton has always stressed the importance of playing as a team.
“Teams will beat individuals most any day of the week,” the Florence Christian School girls’ basketball coach said. “Not that we’re calling any other team individuals, but that’s what we stress.”
Tuesday’s SCISA 3A state tournament game against second-seeded First Baptist was a prime example as team defense, timely shots and especially team free throw shooting carried the third-seeded Eagles to a 57-49 upset victory at the Sumter Civic Center.
FCS improved to 14-2 overall and earned a berth in the semifinals for the second straight season. They’ll face their biggest challenge yet in Cardinal Newman at 6 p.m. Friday as the Cardinals feature several players earning interest from NCAA Division I schools.
“We know who they are and how great of team they are,” Minton said. “But we’re going to go out there and do what we always do, which is our best. This won’t be the first game that we haven’t had the most talent on the floor.
“But we’re going to go out there and play hard. I’m so proud we get to play one more game.”
Minton was also proud of his team’s resilience. Florence Christian found itself in an early 7-0 hole as the Eagles adjusted to the Hurricanes’ speed and size.
Like most of the night, the free throw line was big as FCS scored its first four points from the charity stripe to get back in the game. Kenzie Feagin and Mary Margaret Sterling then each sank a 3-pointer – with Sterling’s coming at the buzzer – as the Eagles clawed back to within 12-10 after the opening quarter.
Things shifted dramatically to start the second quarter as FCS opened on a 10-3 run to grab a lead it did not relinquish. Feagin led the way with eight points, including two treys, and Kylie Stewart added six with four coming from the line.
Stewart led the Eagles with 21 points – 17 of which came via free throws.
“Kylie is the essential Florence Christian Eagle,” Minton said. “She’s forever been doing all the dirty work. …We always have girls that play their guts out and do whatever it takes to win – playing great defense and getting after loose balls.”
She wasn’t the only one lighting things up from the charity stripe either. FCS went 24 of 35 for the game including 11 for 16 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles held off the hard-charging ‘Canes for the win.
First Baptist’s Lexi Grant led all scorers with 27 points, but the Florence Christian defense was able to pretty much lock down everyone else, including First Baptist’s big center Tiana Spann. Spann finished with nine rebounds, but only six points.
“We really focused on her,” Minton said. “It helped that their best shooter got in some foul trouble early, so we were able to really focus on her more. A lot of things went our way, but a lot of that was by design. I think we had a good game plan and more importantly the girls trusted it and executed it.”
Feagin and Bradley Brown had 11 points each for the Eagles followed by Sterling with six. Brown also snagged 11 rebounds.
FC;10;21;11;15 – 57
FB;12;11;14;12 – 49
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (57)
Kylie Stewart 21, Kenzie Feagin 11, Bradley Brown 11, Sterling 6, Broach 4, Eason 4.
FIRST BAPTIST (49)
Lexi Grant 27, Wysong 7, Spann 6, Arigo 5, White 4.