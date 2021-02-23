Defense, free throw shooting help FCS girls upset First Baptist at SCISA state tourney

Like most of the night, the free throw line was big as FCS scored its first four points from the charity stripe to get back in the game. Kenzie Feagin and Mary Margaret Sterling then each sank a 3-pointer – with Sterling’s coming at the buzzer – as the Eagles clawed back to within 12-10 after the opening quarter.

Things shifted dramatically to start the second quarter as FCS opened on a 10-3 run to grab a lead it did not relinquish. Feagin led the way with eight points, including two treys, and Kylie Stewart added six with four coming from the line.

Stewart led the Eagles with 21 points – 17 of which came via free throws.

“Kylie is the essential Florence Christian Eagle,” Minton said. “She’s forever been doing all the dirty work. …We always have girls that play their guts out and do whatever it takes to win – playing great defense and getting after loose balls.”

She wasn’t the only one lighting things up from the charity stripe either. FCS went 24 of 35 for the game including 11 for 16 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles held off the hard-charging ‘Canes for the win.