Defense is Marion's calling card

MARION, S.C. — As strange as it might seem, University of South Carolina commit T.J. Sanders did not play football during his first two years at Marion High School.
But Randall State, the Marion girls’ basketball coach and a football assistant his sophomore year, envisioned what Sanders could do on the gridiron.
So State tried to persuade Sanders.
How’s this?
“I just walked up to him and said, ‘How would you like to be a millionaire? And he stuttered,” State said with a laugh. “I told him what anybody would tell him after seeing his size and potential. And we kept on and on at it.”
After State became the school’s football coach in 2019, Sanders — a highly touted basketball star in his own right — spent two days in spring practice before playing AAU basketball.
“We got the teammates on him, and we did everything we could to try and get him to come out for football in the fall,” State said. “I told him personally, ‘All you’ve got to do is get a helmet, and some shoulder pads and stand on the sidelines, and the colleges will come pick you up!’”
Sanders indeed joined the team in the fall of his junior year. But there was more to Sanders' mission than State let on, of course.
“Well, he had to basically do some things too, to prove himself,” State said. “He ended up playing, so that was good.”
Talk about over-reaching understatement. This season, Sanders has 59 tackles (38 solo) in eight games, including six sacks and two fumble recoveries. Not to mention, one of them being returned for a TD and also a safety.
Not bad for a player who had last played football in middle school before returning to it his junior year.
But Sanders is not the only Marion playmaker on that side of the ball. During Marion’s 36-33 lower-state championship win over Andrews, the Yellow Jackets were at the Swamp Fox goal line on fourth down. But Marion’s Draquan Pearson not only stopped the ball carrier, he took the ball out of his hands.
Marion then stopped Andrews another time on fourth and short. And then, just when it appeared the Yellow Jackets were about to possibly take the lead on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter, star Marion running back/defensive back Qua’Liek Crawford stripped the ball from behind, off the running back and through the end zone for a touchback.
And in the middle of it all was an interception by Jamiek Nichols that led to a Marion score.
State, a defensive star himself as a Lake City defensive back before also starring at Liberty University, also coached receivers for two years at Missouri Southern. After gaining valuable knowledge on both sides, State took what he learned on the college sideline and simplified it for his high school players.
And he uses his strategy for defending against fourth and short as an example.
“When our backs are against the wall, we stress doing your job and beating the man in front of you,” said State, whose Swamp Foxes play Abbeville at 6 p.m. Friday for the SCHSL Class 2A state championship at Columbia’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium. “Each player has a man he needs to beat to win the down. And usually, we just try to beat the main in front of us at each position at each level. And most of the time, they come out and make the play.”
Most important, the players have bought into what State teaches.
“The kids have got to see things and hear from somebody they honor and trust and believe in,” State said. “I’ve been through this, and I’ve been in the defensive backfield and everywhere else. I know what it takes to get the kids motivated, for the most part.”
