Defense is Marion's calling card

“Well, he had to basically do some things too, to prove himself,” State said. “He ended up playing, so that was good.”

Talk about over-reaching understatement. This season, Sanders has 59 tackles (38 solo) in eight games, including six sacks and two fumble recoveries. Not to mention, one of them being returned for a TD and also a safety.

Not bad for a player who had last played football in middle school before returning to it his junior year.

But Sanders is not the only Marion playmaker on that side of the ball. During Marion’s 36-33 lower-state championship win over Andrews, the Yellow Jackets were at the Swamp Fox goal line on fourth down. But Marion’s Draquan Pearson not only stopped the ball carrier, he took the ball out of his hands.

Marion then stopped Andrews another time on fourth and short. And then, just when it appeared the Yellow Jackets were about to possibly take the lead on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter, star Marion running back/defensive back Qua’Liek Crawford stripped the ball from behind, off the running back and through the end zone for a touchback.

And in the middle of it all was an interception by Jamiek Nichols that led to a Marion score.