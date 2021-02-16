Defense name of Hartsville boys' game

“Even though we lost that game, I liked the score total we held them to. It was a back-and-forth game, and that helped aid us on everything for this year, where our philosophy going into this season would be this: We’re going to stop people,” English said. “We’ve got good players who can score. But if you can’t stop people, you won’t be on the floor. I don’t care how many points you score, you won’t be in the game in the clutch moments when we need a stop. That’s because stops fuel points. If we score and they score, nothing changes in the game.

“But if we have a 6-11 player, and we’re stopping people and we just give the ball to him? He’s going to score more 2’s than they score 2’s,” he added. “And that’s going to lead to winning games.”

The luxury of having a talented and tall player inside helped English devise a scheme to boost Hartsville’s defense.