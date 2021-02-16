Defense name of Hartsville boys' game

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The scorebook states the key to Hartsville’s Region 6-4A championship was four players in double figures during a 71-46 win against Myrtle Beach: Jamari Briggs with 18 points, followed by 6-foot-11 Xavier signee Cesare Edwards with 15, and DeAndre Huggins and Tristan LeXander with 11 each.
But if one looks closer into the nuts and bolts of what makes the Red Foxes (7-3) work, offense isn’t even the main reason coach Yusuf English’s team won seven of its past eight games. He credits that to his team’s defense.
“I think the points in the region championship game against Myrtle Beach came from us getting the blocks or rebounds and then getting out and running,” English said. “Those fast-break points really got us over the edge.”
In sports, the old adage proves true: Offense sells tickets; defense wins championships. After losing 75-74 to the Seahawks in overtime in the regular season, the most points the Red Foxes have allowed in a game since then are 55 (a 57-55 win against Wilson in the region tourney’s first round).
“Defense will fuel our offense,” English said. “We’ll get out on the breaks, be able to run out in transition. I think (in the win against Myrtle Beach), we had something like 20 fast-break points. I think that puts us in a better position. When we are focused on the defensive side of the ball, we get those turnovers or force teams into long shots, which lead to long rebounds and we score on the other end.”
In practice, English devised a two-minute drill that requires his defense to play against an offense that runs a set in which it’s not allowed to attempt a basket for the first 90 seconds. During the drill's next 30 seconds, if the offense scores, that same defensive lineup must immediately go through another two-minute drill.
“We say there’s not a high school team out there that can run an offensive set for two minutes, consecutively,” English said. “That drill really conditions them to play defense for long periods of time and create turnovers.”
That’s part of English's strategic shift, in which he returned to a value that he stressed while coach at Denmark-Olar, which he coached to a 2016 region crown and final No. 3 ranking in Class A.
“It happened last year, really, after the first part of last season got us in a hole that we had to charge out of just to get an at-large bid for the playoffs,” English said. “We had focused in the first of the season on the offensive end, and we weren’t practicing what I had been preaching (at Denmark-Olar), so I decided defense was what we needed.”
After that, Hartsville won three of its final four regular-season games, including one against eventual state runner-up, Myrtle Beach. The Red Foxes’ 2019-20 season, however, ended in the first round of state with a 54-45 loss to eventual lower-state finalist, A.C. Flora.
“Even though we lost that game, I liked the score total we held them to. It was a back-and-forth game, and that helped aid us on everything for this year, where our philosophy going into this season would be this: We’re going to stop people,” English said. “We’ve got good players who can score. But if you can’t stop people, you won’t be on the floor. I don’t care how many points you score, you won’t be in the game in the clutch moments when we need a stop. That’s because stops fuel points. If we score and they score, nothing changes in the game.
“But if we have a 6-11 player, and we’re stopping people and we just give the ball to him? He’s going to score more 2’s than they score 2’s,” he added. “And that’s going to lead to winning games.”
The luxury of having a talented and tall player inside helped English devise a scheme to boost Hartsville’s defense.
"We wanted to build from the outside in. What I mean by that is a 6-11 kid is going to protect the rim at the high school level,” English said. “Then, we’ve really got to get our guards to start guarding on the ball. They guard well on the ball, from Jordan Blue to ZyKee Knox and (Briggs). We want to make the opponents’ guards feel uncomfortable. And off the ball, we play a good ‘50’ defense (a 1-2-2 half-court match-up zone) where we get into the passing lanes and make it hard for you to make that pass to the wing, or wherever it is you’re trying to get to. We want to push your offense out to the half court.”
English sees that as setting the tone for things to come.
“To beat us, you have literally got to beat us off the bounce,” he said. “And it’s very hard to beat our guards off the bounce, consecutively. You might do it once or twice. But even if you do, you’ll be then running into (Edwards), and players like 6-4 Kam Foman. You’re just not going to be able to get to the rim enough like you normally would against other teams.”
And because of that, English likes his team’s chances in the state tournament.
“We’re able to win tight games because we play hard-nosed defense,” he said.